Jada Pinkett Smith And Will Smith's Ex-Wife Sheree Zampino Get Along Really Well

Jada Pinkett Smith and Will Smith's ex-wife Sheree Zampino are on good terms - but it took the pair some time.



The two appeared on the recent episode of 'Red Table Talk' on Facebook Watch with co-host of the show, Adrienne Banfield Norris. They had a conversation about how their relationship has evolved over the years, reports People magazine.



"We have developed a really nice sisterhood, but it hasn't been easy along the way," Pinkett Smith admitted while seated next to Zampino at the table. Sometimes we did have to fake it to make it," she added as the group dove into their conversation on "toxic forgiveness".



According to People, Zampino noted that she and Pinkett Smith have been learning how to befriend each other "since we were babies," in reference to her three-year-long marriage to Will, 54, before he tied the knot with Pinkett Smith in December 1997.



During the episode, Pinkett Smith also recalled an incident in which Zampino "marched into the master bedroom" at her and Will's home because she "wanted to see what was going on, like how it was decorated and all that."



"It was early on and I think you were just like... I just need you to know who the queen bee is around here," she said, quoted by People magazine. "I was like, 'Well damn, she did pick the house out, I can't say nothing.' We were both very fiery."



Zampino credited Pinkett Smith for always treating Trey well, telling her that "your heart was always right towards him, wanting the best for him".

