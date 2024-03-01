Art & Entertainment

Jackie Shroff Used To Make 'Anda Curry Patta' For Son Tiger Shroff After Shooting

Actor Tiger Shroff said that his father Jackie Shroff is a "really good cook" and revealed that the veteran Bollywood star would make a “meal of anda curry patta” after coming home from shoots.

I
IANS
March 1, 2024
March 1, 2024
       
Tiger Shroff, Jackie Shroff Photo: Instagram
info_icon

Actor Tiger Shroff said that his father Jackie Shroff is a "really good cook" and revealed that the veteran Bollywood star would make a “meal of anda curry patta” after coming home from shoots.

Talking about Jackie’s cooking, Tiger said: “He used to make it for me all the time, you know, after he used to pack up from his shoots, come home and cook himself a meal of Anda Curry patta and the same for me...He is a really good cook.”

The 67-year-old star, who has worked in films such as 'Hero', 'Parinda', 'Karma' and 'Ram Lakhan' to name a few, went viral on social media after he shared easy recipes of “bhindi” (ladyfinger) and “kaddu” (pumpkin).

Social media influencers made videos of his recipes and even shared it online. Tiger was on the chat show 'No Filter Neha', hosted by actress Neha Dhupia.

Talking about his upcoming films, the 33-year-old actor will next be seen in ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’ alongside Akshay Kumar. The film is slated to release on Eid. 'No Filter Neha' Season 6 is on JioTV and JioTV+.

Tags

Tiger Shroff

Advertisement
Important: We are happy to announce that we have successfully completed the migration of our site @outlookindia.com to enhance your experience as valuable user. But due to the scale of operations some data discrepancies may arise. We apologize for any inconvenience and thank you for your patience and understanding during this period.
Advertisement
MOST POPULAR
Advertisement
WATCH
Advertisement
PHOTOS
Advertisement
Advertisement