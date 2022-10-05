It's Official, Velma Will Be Lesbian In The New 'Scooby-Doo' Movie

Velma from the cartoon series 'Scooby-Doo' is officially a lesbian now. Clips from the new movie 'Trick or Treat Scooby-Doo!' which show the Mystery Inc member googly-eyed and speechless when encountering costume designer Coco Diablo, have gone viral on Twitter, confirming suspicions held by the "Scooby" fan base for decades, reports Variety.

"OMG, lesbian Velma finally," read one tweet, which has over 100,000 likes. It's long been an open secret among fans and "Scooby-Doo" creatives that Velma is gay. According to Variety, even James Gunn, who wrote the early live-action films, and Tony Cervone, who served as supervising producer on the "Mystery Incorporated" series, have confirmed the character's sexuality, but they were never able to make it official on screen.

In 2020, Gunn tweeted that he "tried" to make Velma a lesbian in the live-action movies. "In 2001, Velma was explicitly gay in my initial script," he wrote. "But the studio just kept watering it down & watering it down, becoming ambiguous (the version shot), then nothing (the released version) & finally having a boyfriend (the sequel)."

Variety further states that during the 2020 Pride Month, Cervone wrote on Instagram, "I've said this before, but Velma in 'Mystery Incorporated' is not bi. She's gay. We always planned on Velma acting a little off and out of character when she was dating Shaggy because that relationship was wrong for her, and she had unspoken difficulty with the why."

He further mentioned in his Instagram post: "There are hints about the why in that episode with the mermaid, and if you follow the entire Marcie arc, it seems as clear as we could make it 10 years ago. I don't think Marcie and Velma had time to act on their feelings during the main timeline, but post reset, they are a couple. You can not like it, but this was our intention (sic)."