Hollywood star Mark Ruffalo is best known to all audiences as the ‘Incredible’ Hulk in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. With the excitement building up for the franchise’s movies coming up, one that has garnered more attention has been ‘Captain America: Brave New World.’
Recently, during a conversation at the Santa Barbara International Film Festival, Ruffalo appeared to have confirmed that he would be reprising his role as the Hulk in the said movie. “Yeah,” Ruffalo said, adding, “It’s going to be great!”
But now, it seems that he has ‘misspoken.’ Contrary to his statement, Variety has reported that the actor will not be part of ‘Brave New World.’ His comments suggest a misunderstanding, as he mistakenly believed he was confirming it as one of Marvel’s upcoming films, rather than confirming his involvement in it.
Given the twist, the actor’s response gained widespread attention on social media. With all the confusion that has been created, a full and final confirmation regarding this, from the makers, is awaited.
But this would not be the first time the 56-year-old actor would be goofing up. This misunderstanding only contributes to his well-known reputation for Marvel-related public relations mishaps. He unintentionally revealed the ending of ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ during an interview in July 2017, accidentally live-streamed the first few minutes of ‘Thor: Ragnarok’ during its world premiere in October 2017, and inadvertently spoiled the ending of ‘Avengers: Endgame’ in April 2019.
As for ‘Captain America: Brave New World,’ it is slated to be the fourth installment in the ‘Captain America’ film series, serving as a continuation of the television mini-series ‘The Falcon and the Winter Soldier’ and will be the 35th film in the MCU. However, substantial details about the plot of the upcoming movie have still been kept under wraps, though it is anticipated to delve deeper into Sam Wilson’s journey as he assumes the mantle of the new Captain America and strives to earn the trust of the common man.
Helmed by Julius Onah, ‘Brave New World’ stars Anthony Mackie in the titular role alongside Danny Ramirez, Carl Lumbly, Tim Blake Nelson, Shira Haas, Harrison Ford, and Liv Tyler.
Scheduled for release in theaters on February 14, 2025, ‘Captain America: Brave New World,’ which is the last film of Phase 5 of MCU, assures a thrilling cinematic experience.