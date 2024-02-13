As for ‘Captain America: Brave New World,’ it is slated to be the fourth installment in the ‘Captain America’ film series, serving as a continuation of the television mini-series ‘The Falcon and the Winter Soldier’ and will be the 35th film in the MCU. However, substantial details about the plot of the upcoming movie have still been kept under wraps, though it is anticipated to delve deeper into Sam Wilson’s journey as he assumes the mantle of the new Captain America and strives to earn the trust of the common man.