Good news travels fast in today’s times of social media. Rumours travel even faster. The latest news to hit the grapevine is that Dipika Kakar is pregnant once again with her second child. The former ‘Bigg Boss’ winner was spotted recently with her husband Shoaib Ibrahim and their first child, Ruhaan. The actress had gone to support Shoaib Ibrahim, who is participating in the show ‘Jhalak Dikhla Jaa 11’. Looking at the pictures and videos of the family, fans started speculating that Dipika Kakar is going to be a mother once again.
In the pictures and videos, Dipika Kakar can be seen in a red salwar kameez. It is the way that she has draped the dupatta that became the topic of discussion. People started not just asking in the comments section if she was expecting again, but some even started congratulating her for the same. Have a look and decide for yourself:
Advertisement
What do you think? Is she expecting again?
Well, it could be good news for the couple, and probably they’re waiting for Shoaib Ibrahim to finish ‘Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11’ as a winner and then share the good news with the fans.
Advertisement
For the unversed, Shoaib Ibrahim and Dipika Kakar have been married since 2018. The two were blessed with their son, Ruhaan, last year. Since his arrival, the two have been seen quite often on social media posting vlogs and talking about their journey as parents. Their posts are always laden with lots of queries and doubts about parenthood, and sometimes they even share some new ways to tackle parenthood in today’s times. The videos not only give an insight into their personal journey, but also help as a motivating factor for any other new parent or couples who are expecting.
Advertisement
Coming to ‘Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11’, whom are you supporting this season? Share your thoughts with us.