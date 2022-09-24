Saturday, Sep 24, 2022
Irrfan Khan's Son Babil Khan Makes A Musical Debut In Netflix's 'Qala' Teaser

Late acclaimed actor Irrfan Khan's son Babil Khan is all set to make his acting debut with Anushka Sharma's production 'Qala'. However, the debutant had a blink-and-miss appearance in the teaser which was revealed on Saturday at Netflix's Tudum event.

Babil Khan in 'Qala'
Babil Khan in 'Qala' Instagram/ @babil.i.k

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 24 Sep 2022 4:12 pm

The one minute and 35 seconds teaser starts with a glimpse of Babil singing and soon the focus shifts to actress Tripti Dimrii, who is playing a singer. Directed by Anvitaa Dutt and produced by Karnesh Ssharma, 'Qala' also stars Swastika Mukherjee and Amit Sial in key roles.

Set in the 1930s and late 1940s, Qala is the story of the young, eponymous playback singer. It is about her tragic past and the ways in which it catches up with her, causing her to unravel at the peak of her hard-won success. But the beginning and end of her spiral is her relationship with her mother. The pathology of her upbringing and the neurosis it leads to.


On having the film showcased at Tudum, team 'Qala' added: "It is a story that is cradled in music. It hums in heartbreak and sings in pain."

The Tudum event on Saturday announced the slate of its Indian projects that includes series such as 'Scoop', 'Soup' and 'Guns & Gulaabs'. It also announced films such as 'Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga', 'Katha', 'Khufiya' and 'Monica, O My Darling'.

