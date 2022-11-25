International Film Festival Of India Showcases Jaydip Mukherjee's 'Other Ray: The Art Of Satyajit Ray'

Director Jaydip Mukherjee's 34-minute non-feature film 'Other Ray: The Art of Satyajit Ray' was showcased in the Indian Panorama section as part of the special section on Satyajit Ray at International Film Festival of India.

Jaydip Mukherjee on Friday, during 'Table Talks' programme in IFFI, said that this movie is a biographical documentary incorporating his own conception of Ray's genius.

The various shades of Ray's aesthetic genius - sketcher, calligrapher, music composer, director have been covered holistically in the film, Mukherjee said.

He added that the creativity ran in Ray's genes from his grandfather Upendrakishore Ray Chaudhuri and father Sukumar Sen, but his training under legends like Nandalal Bose and others at Shantiniketan clearly reflects in Ray's works.

Mukherjee added that the film also captures other influences on Ray's development of characters, like his years spent as Junior Visualiser at the advertising firm D.J. Keymar or learning Western musical notations from Professor Alex Aronson, which was part of his composing and orchestration process for many soundtracks in his films.

Mukherjee recalled how he discussed the idea of 'Other Ray' with Satyajit Ray himself, but had to struggle over many decades to give shape to it.

"I had to take pictures of Ray's paintings and other works at an exhibition in Kolkata in 2007, apart from inputs of Sir Richard Attenborough and Ray's other friends in London," Mukherjee said.