‘Indo-Pak Game Feels Like A Festival’, Says Akansha Ranjan As She Reveals Her Favourite Player

“As a big cricket fan, I'm super excited for this high-stakes match after the IPL wrapped up. The India-Pakistan game feels like a festival in India, and like everyone else, I'm all pumped up and rooting for India to win with a big smile,” the actress told IANS. India and Pakistan will lock horns at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York on Sunday. Akansha will set off to Europe after wrapping up ‘MaayaOne’. She earlier told IANS that her next destination will be the snowclad mountains and the picturesque locales of Switzerland.