Art & Entertainment

‘Indo-Pak Game Feels Like A Festival’, Says Akansha Ranjan As She Reveals Her Favourite Player

Ahead of the high-voltage contest between India and Pakistan in the ICC T20 World Cup, actress Akansha Ranjan Kapoor has revealed the player whose performance she is looking forward to.

Actress Akansha Ranjan Kapoor
Actress Akansha Ranjan Kapoor Photo: X
info_icon

Ahead of the high-voltage contest between India and Pakistan in the ICC T20 World Cup, actress Akansha Ranjan Kapoor has revealed the player whose performance she is looking forward to.

The actress, who will be soon seen in the upcoming movie, told IANS that after IPL, she is eagerly waiting for the match between arch-rivals India and Pakistan. She said that India’s left-arm spinner Ravindra Jadeja is her favourite player along with KL Rahul, and she is looking forward to Jadeja’s game in the upcoming match.

“As a big cricket fan, I'm super excited for this high-stakes match after the IPL wrapped up. The India-Pakistan game feels like a festival in India, and like everyone else, I'm all pumped up and rooting for India to win with a big smile,” the actress told IANS. India and Pakistan will lock horns at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York on Sunday. Akansha will set off to Europe after wrapping up ‘MaayaOne’. She earlier told IANS that her next destination will be the snowclad mountains and the picturesque locales of Switzerland.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. PM Modi Oath Ceremony LIVE Updates: Modi Takes Oath As PM; Chirag Paswan, JP Nadda, And More Sworn In As Cabinet Ministers
  2. J&K: Bus Carrying Pilgrims Falls In Gorge After Suspected Terror Attack In Reasi District
  3. Haryana Govt Launches New Initiative To Resolve Public Grievances
  4. Bus With Pilgrims Plunges Into J-K Gorge After Suspected Terror Attack: Officials
  5. Narendra Modi Takes Oath As PM For Record 3rd Term, Here’s Full List Of Ministers Sworn In
Entertainment News
  1. Jannat Zubair Reacts With A 'Why Not’ To ‘Phulwa’ Returning On TV: 'These Shows Are Iconic'
  2. When A. R. Rahman Had To Work On A Tight Deadline Despite His Sister’s Ill Health
  3. ‘Indo-Pak Game Feels Like A Festival’, Says Akansha Ranjan As She Reveals Her Favourite Player
  4. 'House Of The Dragon’ Actor Ewan Mitchell Admits To Not Having Watched ‘Game Of Thrones’
  5. Ian McKellen Talks About Reprising Gandalf Role In 'Gollum' Movie
Sports News
  1. India Vs Pakistan Live Score, T20 World Cup Match Today: Rain Delays Start; Men In Blue To Bat First
  2. South Africa Vs Bangladesh, ICC T20 World Cup Key Stats: Head-To-Head Record, Top Scorer, Wicket-Takers, Best Bowling Figures
  3. Sports News Today LIVE Updates: Carlos Alcaraz Wins First Set 6-3 Against Alexander Zverev In French Open Final
  4. FIH Women's Pro League: India Lose 2-3 To Great Britain To End Season With 8 Defeats
  5. IND Vs PAK, ICC T20 World Cup 2024 Toss Update: India Bat First Against Pakistan
World News
  1. Miss Alabama Winner Sparks Controversy, Ignites Debate On Pageant Titles, Cyberbullying And Weight: Here's The Truth
  2. Israel Extends Ban On Al Jazeera Operations For 45 Days
  3. Water Crisis In Atlanta: How Small Businesses Are Coping With The Aftermath
  4. Iran's Presidential Election: Ahmadinejad Blocked Again, 6 Candidates Approved
  5. 100-Year-Old WWII Veteran Marries 96-Year-Old Sweetheart Near Historic D-Day Beaches Of Normandy
Latest Stories
  1. NDA Oath Taking Ceremony: Here Are Dignitaries On Guest List For Mega Event
  2. PM Modi Has Given Me An Opportunity: JD(S) Leader Kumaraswamy
  3. Modi Oath Ceremony: What Is The Text Of PM’s Oath
  4. PM Modi Oath Ceremony LIVE Updates: Modi Takes Oath As PM; Chirag Paswan, JP Nadda, And More Sworn In As Cabinet Ministers
  5. West Indies Vs Uganda, T20 World Cup: Windies Trample Hapless UGA By 144-Run Margin
  6. Pakistan: 2 Men From Ahmadi Community Killed In Punjab Province
  7. Modi’s Third Term Begins Today: The Challenges And The Questions
  8. India Vs Pakistan At The Men’s T20 World Cup 2024: 5 Must-Watch Sports Films To Amp Up The Excitement Before The Massive Showdown