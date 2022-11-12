Saturday, Nov 12, 2022
Indian Army's 'Dil Maange More' Short Film Festival For Jammu-Kashmir, Ladakh Filmmakers From November 12

The Army will organise a short film festival From November 12 for the filmmakers from Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh to empower the youth and create success stories for others to emulate.

Indian Army
Indian Army Social Media

Updated: 12 Nov 2022 11:34 am

As part of the festival, Masterclasses by award-winning and renowned filmmakers like Imtiaz Ali and Rahul Mittra would be organised in Udhampur, officials said.

 The 'Dil Maange More Short Film Festival' (DMMSFF) is an initiative of the Northern Command of the Indian Army. 

 "The Northern Command in association with Innovations India is organising the short film festival from November 12 to promote independent, talented and discerning filmmakers from Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh who crave to showcase their deftness and craft of filmmaking to the world via short films," Northern Command's defence spokesperson Lt Col Colonel Abhinav Navneet said.

 "It would serve as an effective platform to promote the talented young aspiring filmmakers of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh to showcase their creativity to the world," he said.

 It is a competitive short film festival where the top three winners would be awarded cash prizes, trophies and merit certificates by the Indian Army, the spokesperson said.

 The winners would also be given an opportunity to be a part of renowned film production houses in Mumbai under the mentorship of acclaimed filmmakers, he said.

