IFFI 53 To Open With Austrian Director Dieter Berner's 'Alma And Oskar'

The 53rd edition of IFFI to be held in Goa from November 20 to 28 will open with Austrian film 'Alma and Oskar'.

‘Alma and Oskar’
‘Alma and Oskar’ IANS

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 08 Nov 2022 6:02 pm

The 53rd edition of International Film Festival of India (IFFI) to be held in Goa from November 20 to 28 will open with Austrian film 'Alma and Oskar'. 

The passionate and tumultuous relationship between the Viennese society Grand Dame Alma Mahler (1879-1964) and Austrian artist Oskar Kokoschka (1886-1980) is the subject of this biopic. Directed by Dieter Berner, the film has total runtime of 110 minutes.

Oskar Kokoschka, an upcoming painter, finds Alma, a music composer, during a time when she had already begun a relationship with architect Walter Gropius, after the death of her first husband, Gustav Mahler. Not wanting to be with another man in who's shadow she cannot realise her artistic potential, Alma initiates a fiery affair with Oskar Kokoschka. Such is the nature of their relationship that Kokoschka paints his most famous work based on it. The film explores their relationship which has been described as 'stormy' and 'tumultuous'.

Director Dieter Berner is a renowned Austrian film and theatre director, actor and screenwriter. He became known nationwide in Austria as a director with the six films of the award-winning Alpensaga, a family and village chronicle that ran from 1976-1980. He received international acclaim for his film Berliner Reigen (2006) based on Schnitzler's theatre-play Der Reigen.

'Alma and Oskar' is scheduled for Sunday, November 20, at INOX, Panaji.

