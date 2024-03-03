Art & Entertainment

Huma Qureshi In Her 'Queen Era', Flaunts Green Look For 'Maharani 3' Promos

Actress Huma Qureshi, who is currently on a promotional spree for her upcoming political series 'Maharani' season 3, served another aesthetic look on Saturday, and said she feels to be in her 'queen era'.

I
IANS
March 2, 2024
March 2, 2024
       
Actress Huma Qureshi Photo: Instagram
info_icon

Actress Huma Qureshi, who is currently on a promotional spree for her upcoming political series 'Maharani' season 3, served another aesthetic look on Saturday, and said she feels to be in her 'queen era'.

The diva who plays the lead role of Rani Bharti in the show, took to Instagram and shared a series of pictures flaunting her outfit of the day.

In the photos, Huma can seen in an all green outfit-- a blouse, a plain skirt, and a matching cape, with intricate design on it.

Her makeup is all about glam-- glossy pink lips, brown eyeshadow, smoky eyes, and contoured face. She kept her hair open and kept them on one side, with a pearl hair accessory on it. Huma opted for big silver jhumkas.

The post was captioned: "What to say #inmyqueenera #fitcheck #greenaesthetic #saturdayppst #maharani."

Actress Patralekhaa commented: "Soooo pretty".

'Maharani' season three also stars Amit Sial, Vineet Kumar, Pramod Pathak, Kani Kusruti, Anuja Sathe, Sushil Pandey, Dibyendu Bhattacharya in pivotal roles.

The series slated to stream from March 7 on Sony Liv.

Tags

Maharani

Advertisement
Important: We are happy to announce that we have successfully completed the migration of our site @outlookindia.com to enhance your experience as valuable user. But due to the scale of operations some data discrepancies may arise. We apologize for any inconvenience and thank you for your patience and understanding during this period.
Advertisement
MOST POPULAR
Advertisement
WATCH
Advertisement
PHOTOS
Advertisement
Advertisement