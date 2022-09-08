Thursday, Sep 08, 2022
Hugh Jackman, Laura Dern's 'The Son' Gets 10-Min Ovation At Venice Film Fest

'The Wolverine' star Hugh Jackman and his 'The Son' co-star Laura Dern left a lump in the throat of the audience at the Venice Film Festival with the world premiere of 'The Son', which earned a 10-minute standing ovation, reports Variety.

The Son
The Son Instagram: @lauradern

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 08 Sep 2022 4:59 pm

Jackman appeared visibly moved during the  film's reception, as did the audience. Jackman hugged Zen McGrath amid the ovation.

According to Variety, the film, which centres on a gut-wrenching family tragedy, led to audible gasps from viewers during one dramatic scene. Based on this rapturous reception, Zeller might be back for more Oscar glory with 'The Son'.

An official synopsis from Sony Pictures Classics states that 'The Son' centres on "a family as it falls apart and tries to come back together again".

Variety adds that Jackman stars as a father whose 17-year-old son comes to live with him after deciding he can no longer stay with his mother (Dern) years after his parents' divorce. Jackman's character, Peter, has a new partner, Vanessa Kirby's Beth. Peter overextends himself to give his son a better life.

Jackman and Dern were both in attendance at the Venice premiere with Vanessa Kirby. Anthony Hopkins, who won an Oscar for his turn in Zeller's last film, 'The Father', didn't make it to Venice, but he has a spirited cameo in 'The Son', playing Jackman's distant yet very outspoken father.

Sarah Ferguson walked the film's red carpet, while Steve Buscemi was spotted in the cinema.

