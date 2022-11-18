Hrithik Roshan, Saba Azad To Reportedly Move Into Plush Rs 100 Crore Sea-Facing Mumbai Home 

Hrithik Roshan and girlfriend Saba Azad have been dating each other for a while now. They are often seen at events together and were together for the Diwali celebrations with Hrithik’s family at his Mumbai home as well.

Now, it seems, the two are all set to take the next plunge in their relationship by moving in together. And guess what? They will soon shift to a lavish Mumbai apartment worth Rs 100 crore, as per a report. They are said to be planning to stay together in an apartment in a building named Mannat in Mumbai, where the top floors are being renovated for them.

It is said that Hrithik has spent almost Rs 100 crore on the two apartments, which are spread over three floors. The actor had earlier purchased the two apartments, located near the Juhu-Versova link road, for Rs 97.50 crore. In fact, the apartments offer an amazing view of the Arabian Sea, and are reportedly spread over 38,000 sq ft. The duplex is located on the 15th and 16th floors of the building.

"They will be moving in together into an apartment in a building called Mannat in Mumbai. The top two floors of the building are being renovated. And the couple will shift there very soon," an India Today report quoted a source as saying.

Work wise, Hrithik was last seen in ‘Vikram Vedha’, which was released on September 30. Directed by Pushkar–Gayathri, it also featured Saif Ali Khan and Radhika Apte. Next up, he has Siddharth Anand's ‘Fighter’, where he stars alongside Deepika Padukone and Anil Kapoor. Saba, on the other hand, will be seen in ‘Song of Paradise’ co-starring Soni Razdan and Sheeba Chadha.

Personally, Hrithik was earlier married to interior designer Sussanne Khan. After parting ways, the two continue to co-parent their sons Hrehaan Roshan and Hridhaan Roshan.