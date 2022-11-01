Hrithik Roshan Wishes Girlfriend Saba Azad On Her Birthday, Says ‘Thank You For Existing'

Hrithik Roshan and fellow-actress Saba Azad ignited their relationship rumours when they were first spotted together in February as they stepped out for dinner. Putting all rumours to rest, Hrithik and Saba were seen holding hands as they walked into Karan Johar's 50th birthday party. Since then, they have been often spotted enjoying time together and going on holidays too. Earlier in October, they also attended actors Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal's wedding reception together.

Now as Saba celebrated her birthday on November 1, her partner Hrithik took to Instagram to post a sweet birthday wish for the singer-actor. Sharing an undated candid photo of Saba as she is seen performing on stage, Hrithik wrote a note, "The rhythm of you, the voice of you, the grace of you, the heart of you. and oh that insanely amazing mind of you. melody in motion girl. that's what you are. Thank you for existing, you quirky crazy nutty anomaly of a human being! Happy Birthday 1/11/2022." He also added a heart and a rainbow emoji to his caption.

Soon, several of their fans wished Saba a very happy birthday. While one fan commented, "That's so sweet,” another wrote, “So beautiful.”

Hrithik's cousin, Pashmina Roshan commented, "Awwwww. Happy birthday Sabzi (Saba)." She also posted a throwback photo of Saba from her Europe trip and captioned it as, "Happy birthday beautiful Saba. You are the cutest, most precious."

The two also celebrated their first Diwali, and Saba took to Instagram Story, where she posted a picture of herself along with Hrithik as they twinned in white Indian outfits.

On the personal front, Hrithik was earlier married to interior designer Sussanne Khan, and after they parted ways in 2014, they co-parent their sons Hrehaan and Hridhaan.

Work wise, Hrithik's last release was 'Vikram Vedha', and he will be seen next in 'Fighter', which also stars Anil Kapoor and Deepika Padukone.