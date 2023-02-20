Monday, Feb 20, 2023
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business

How Raj From 'Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge' Shaped Ranbir Kapoor As A Romantic Hero

Home Art & Entertainment

How Raj From 'Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge' Shaped Ranbir Kapoor As A Romantic Hero

Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor, who is back on-screen as the quintessential romantic hero in the much-awaited 'Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar', said that SRK's character Raj from 'Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge' (DDLJ) inspired him to play charming lover boys in cinema, having seen the iconic film at least 20 times.

Ranbir Kapoor
Ranbir Kapoor Instagram

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 20 Feb 2023 6:26 pm

Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor, who is back on-screen as the quintessential romantic hero in the much-awaited 'Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar', said that SRK's character Raj from 'Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge' (DDLJ) inspired him to play charming lover boys in cinema, having seen the iconic film at least 20 times.

"Raj was everything! You know, he could do anything! I think Aditya Chopra gave us a character, that was aspirational, he was naughty, he was charming, like it shook you up! I know I saw that film probably 20 times in the theatre!" reveals Ranbir.

'DDLJ' is the longest running film in the history of Indian cinema as it still plays at Maratha Mandir in Mumbai. The actor was seen speaking about the film in Netflix's latest release 'The Romantics'.

From Aamir Khan to Salman Khan, from Shah Rukh Khan to Ranbir Kapoor, from Amitabh Bachchan to Ranveer Singh, from Rani Mukerji to Hrithik Roshan, from Katrina Kaif to Anushka Sharma, the mega-stars and icons of Hindi cinema have come together and spoken about Yash Chopra and YRF's contribution to Indian cinema in 'The Romantics'.

'The Romantics' has been directed by Oscar & Emmy-nominated film-maker Smriti Mundhra, who returns to Netflix after the phenomenal success of 'Indian Matchmaking' and the 'Never Have I Ever' franchise.

Netflix, in this four-part docu-series, will also feature 35 leading personalities from the film industry, who have closely worked with YRF through its 50 year glorious existence.

Tags

Art & Entertainment Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge Shah Rukh Khan Ranbir Kapoor Actor Ranbir Kapoor Bollywood The Romantics Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar Indian Cinema
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Adrien Brody Plays 'Relatable' Masculinity Cult Leader in 'Manodrome'

Adrien Brody Plays 'Relatable' Masculinity Cult Leader in 'Manodrome'

Retirement Fund Body Unveils Procedure To Apply For Higher Pension Under Employees Pension Scheme

Retirement Fund Body Unveils Procedure To Apply For Higher Pension Under Employees Pension Scheme