Art & Entertainment

How Aamir Ali Prepared For ‘Lootere’: 'Gave Up Working Out, Grew Chest Hair’

Actor Aamir Ali has shared details about how he got into the skin of the character he is playing in ‘Lootere’. He revealed that he doesn’t look like himself, and for that, had to stop working out and grow his chest hair.

Advertisement

I
IANS
Updated on:
Updated on:
Instagram
Aamir Ali Photo: Instagram
info_icon

Actor Aamir Ali has shared details about how he got into the skin of the character he is playing in ‘Lootere’. He revealed that he doesn’t look like himself, and for that, had to stop working out and grow his chest hair.

Actor Aamir Ali has shared details about how he got into the skin of the character he is playing in ‘Lootere’. He revealed that he doesn’t look like himself, and for that, had to stop working out and grow his chest hair.

Ali shared: “When you see the show, I come in the second half. You will see a completely different side of me, I don’t look like myself. I had to stop working out as my character had to look very normal. He didn’t have to look built or very fit. I gave up working out and grew my arm and chest hair, just to look normal.”

Advertisement

He said that the makers did not want the character to look “predictable.”

“When you see the show, you will understand that my character’s journey starts as a normal undercover agent and then of course, eventually what happens, happens. I also had to go through rigorous acting workshops to truly give a standout performance.”

In 'Lootere', Aamir plays a man embroiled in the dangerous world of piracy, navigating through treacherous waters. He portrays an undercover agent.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Advertisement

Latest Stories
  1. World Theatre Day: ‘Yeh Shaadi Nahi Ho Sakti’, ‘Typecaste’, ‘Shadyantra’, ‘Gunhegaar’, ‘Chanda Hai Tu’ – Acclaimed Teleplays To Binge Watch
  2. Sunrisers Hyderabad Vs Mumbai Indians, IPL 2024: Three Key Battles To Watch Out For
  3. 'Laapataa Ladies' Director Kiran Rao Opens Up About How She Was Trolled After Marrying Aamir Khan
  4. IPL 2024: MS Dhoni Pulls Off Vintage Diving Catch To Dismiss Vijay Shankar - Watch
  5. Arvind Kejriwal’s Arrest Aimed At ‘Politically Disabling’ Him Before LS Polls, Lawyer Tells HC | Top Points
  6. Elections 2024 LIVE: EC Serves Notices To Supriya Shrinate, Dilip Ghosh; AAP MP Joins BJP
  7. Baltimore Bridge Collapse: 6 Missing Workers Presumed Dead, All-Indian Crew Safe After Ship Collision
  8. Sports World LIVE: PV Sindhu Faces Wen Yu Zhang In Spain Masters Round Of 32