‘Young Woman And The Sea’: Sian Clifford, Daisy Ridley And Others Attend Star-Studded London Premiere – View Pics

‘Young Woman And The Sea’ premiered recently in Los Angeles and is planned to have a limited theatrical release by Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures on May 31. The film has already become the talk of social media all thanks to its intriguing storyline and the fact that it is a biographical story.
‘Young Woman And The Sea’, directed by Joachim Rønning and written by Jeff Nathanson, is based on Glenn Stout’s 2009 book. The film, produced by Walt Disney Pictures and Jerry Bruckheimer Films, stars Daisy Ridley as Gertrude Ederle, an American competition swimmer who became the first woman to swim across the English Channel. It also has Tilda Cobham-Hervey, Stephen Graham, Kim Bodnia, Christopher Eccleston, and Glenn Fleshler in supporting parts.
For the unversed, ‘Young Woman And The Sea’ chronicles the tale of Gertrude Ederle, an American swimming champion, who first won a gold medal in the 1924 Olympic Games. Ederle made history in 1926 as the first woman to swim 21 miles across the English Channel.
The premiere of the movie in London was a star-studded affair with some of the biggest names from the world of showbiz coming in to laud the film. The cast and crew posed for shutterbugs at the red-carpet event.
