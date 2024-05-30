Hollywood

‘Young Woman And The Sea’: Sian Clifford, Daisy Ridley And Others Attend Star-Studded London Premiere – View Pics

‘Young Woman And The Sea’ premiered recently in Los Angeles and is planned to have a limited theatrical release by Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures on May 31.

Sian Clifford, Tilda Cobham-Hervey, Daisy Ridley And Jeanette Hain Photo: Scott A Garfitt
‘Young Woman And The Sea’ premiered recently in Los Angeles and is planned to have a limited theatrical release by Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures on May 31. The film has already become the talk of social media all thanks to its intriguing storyline and the fact that it is a biographical story.

Young Woman And The Sea’, directed by Joachim Rønning and written by Jeff Nathanson, is based on Glenn Stout’s 2009 book. The film, produced by Walt Disney Pictures and Jerry Bruckheimer Films, stars Daisy Ridley as Gertrude Ederle, an American competition swimmer who became the first woman to swim across the English Channel. It also has Tilda Cobham-Hervey, Stephen Graham, Kim Bodnia, Christopher Eccleston, and Glenn Fleshler in supporting parts.

For the unversed, ‘Young Woman And The Sea’ chronicles the tale of Gertrude Ederle, an American swimming champion, who first won a gold medal in the 1924 Olympic Games. Ederle made history in 1926 as the first woman to swim 21 miles across the English Channel.

The premiere of the movie in London was a star-studded affair with some of the biggest names from the world of showbiz coming in to laud the film. The cast and crew posed for shutterbugs at the red-carpet event.

Here are a few glimpses from the film’s premiere in London:

1. Siobhan-Marie O’Connor And Daisy Ridley

Siobhan-Marie O’Connor And Daisy Ridley
Siobhan-Marie O’Connor And Daisy Ridley Photo: Scott A Garfitt
Siobhan-Marie O’Connor, left, and Daisy Ridley pose for photographers upon arrival at the screening of the film ‘Young Woman And The Sea’ in London.

2. Joachim Ronning And Amanda Hearst

Joachim Ronning And Amanda Hearst
Joachim Ronning And Amanda Hearst Photo: Scott A Garfitt
Joachim Ronning, left, and Amanda Hearst pose for photographers upon arrival at the screening of the film ‘Young Woman And The Sea’ in London.

3. Joachim Ronning, Daisy Ridley And Jerry Bruckheimer

Joachim Ronning, Daisy Ridley And Jerry Bruckheimer
Joachim Ronning, Daisy Ridley And Jerry Bruckheimer Photo: Scott A Garfitt
Joachim Ronning, left, Daisy Ridley and Jerry Bruckheimer pose for photographers upon arrival at the screening of the film ‘Young Woman And The Sea’ in London.

4. Sian Clifford, Tilda Cobham-Hervey, Daisy Ridley And Jeanette Hain

Sian Clifford, Tilda Cobham-Hervey, Daisy Ridley And Jeanette Hain
Sian Clifford, Tilda Cobham-Hervey, Daisy Ridley And Jeanette Hain Photo: Scott A Garfitt
Sian Clifford, from left, Tilda Cobham-Hervey, Daisy Ridley and Jeanette Hain pose for photographers upon arrival at the screening of the film ‘Young Woman And The Sea’ in London.

Rebel Wilson, Tilda Cobham-Hervey, Olive Abercrombie - Richard Shotwell
‘Young Woman And The Sea’: Rebel Wilson, Tilda Cobham-Hervey, Olive Abercrombie Charm Audiences At LA Premiere – View Pics

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

5. Daisy Ridley

Daisy Ridley
Daisy Ridley Photo: Scott A Garfitt
Daisy Ridley poses for photographers upon arrival at the screening of the film ‘Young Woman And The Sea’ in London.

6. Sian Clifford

Sian Clifford
Sian Clifford Photo: Scott A Garfitt
Sian Clifford poses for photographers upon arrival at the screening of the film ‘Young Woman And The Sea’ in London.

7. Siobhan-Marie O’Connor

Siobhan-Marie O’Connor
Siobhan-Marie O’Connor Photo: Scott A Garfitt
Siobhan-Marie O’Connor poses for photographers upon arrival at the screening of the film ‘Young Woman And The Sea’ in London.

8. Daisy Ridley

Daisy Ridley
Daisy Ridley Photo: Scott A Garfitt
Daisy Ridley poses for photographers upon arrival at the screening of the film ‘Young Woman And The Sea’ in London.

