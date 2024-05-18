Hollywood

‘Young Woman And The Sea’: Rebel Wilson, Tilda Cobham-Hervey, Olive Abercrombie Charm Audiences At LA Premiere – View Pics

A film premiere was organised recently for ‘Young Woman And The Sea’. The stars from the movie came in for a gala time. Here are a few pictures from the evening, and also everything else you need to know about the movie.

Rebel Wilson, Tilda Cobham-Hervey, Olive Abercrombie Photo: Richard Shotwell
The biographical drama film ‘Young Woman And The Sea’, directed by Joachim Rønning and written by Jeff Nathanson, is based on Glenn Stout’s 2009 book. The film stars Daisy Ridley as Gertrude Ederle, an American competition swimmer who became the first woman to swim across the English Channel.

For the unversed, ‘Young Woman And The Sea’ chronicles the tale of Gertrude Ederle, a swimming champion who won her first gold medal in the 1924 Olympics. Ederle made history in 1926 as the first woman to swim 21 miles across the English Channel. The film also stars Tilda Cobham-Hervey, Stephen Graham, Kim Bodnia, Christopher Eccleston, and Glenn Fleshler in supporting parts.

‘Young Woman And The Sea’ will release in theatres on May 31. The makers recently organised a premiere for the film in Los Angeles. The cast and crew were present in full glory. There were also many others from the world of showbiz who came in to show their support for the film. Here are a few glimpses from the grand evening of the film premiere:

1. Tilda Cobham-Hervey

Tilda Cobham-Hervey
Tilda Cobham-Hervey Photo: Richard Shotwell
Tilda Cobham-Hervey arrives at the premiere of ‘Young Woman And The Sea’ in Los Angeles.

2. Rebel Wilson

Rebel Wilson
Rebel Wilson Photo: Richard Shotwell
Rebel Wilson arrives at the premiere of ‘Young Woman And The Sea’ in Los Angeles.

3. Jeanette Hain

Jeanette Hain
Jeanette Hain Photo: Richard Shotwell
Jeanette Hain arrives at the premiere of ‘Young Woman And The Sea’, in Los Angeles.

4. Joachim Ronning

Joachim Ronning
Joachim Ronning Photo: Richard Shotwell
Joachim Ronning arrives at the premiere of ‘Young Woman And The Sea’, in Los Angeles.

5. Olive Abercrombie

Olive Abercrombie
Olive Abercrombie Photo: Richard Shotwell
Olive Abercrombie arrives at the premiere of ‘Young Woman And The Sea’, in Los Angeles.

6. Daisy Ridley

Daisy Ridley
Daisy Ridley Photo: Richard Shotwell
Daisy Ridley arrives at the premiere of ‘Young Woman And The Sea’, in Los Angeles.

7. Tilda Cobham-Hervey

Tilda Cobham-Hervey
Tilda Cobham-Hervey Photo: Richard Shotwell
Tilda Cobham-Hervey arrives at the premiere of ‘Young Woman And The Sea’, in Los Angeles.

