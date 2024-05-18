‘Young Woman And The Sea’: Rebel Wilson, Tilda Cobham-Hervey, Olive Abercrombie Charm Audiences At LA Premiere – View Pics

The biographical drama film ‘Young Woman And The Sea’, directed by Joachim Rønning and written by Jeff Nathanson, is based on Glenn Stout’s 2009 book. The film stars Daisy Ridley as Gertrude Ederle, an American competition swimmer who became the first woman to swim across the English Channel.
For the unversed, ‘Young Woman And The Sea’ chronicles the tale of Gertrude Ederle, a swimming champion who won her first gold medal in the 1924 Olympics. Ederle made history in 1926 as the first woman to swim 21 miles across the English Channel. The film also stars Tilda Cobham-Hervey, Stephen Graham, Kim Bodnia, Christopher Eccleston, and Glenn Fleshler in supporting parts.
‘Young Woman And The Sea’ will release in theatres on May 31. The makers recently organised a premiere for the film in Los Angeles. The cast and crew were present in full glory. There were also many others from the world of showbiz who came in to show their support for the film. Here are a few glimpses from the grand evening of the film premiere:
1. Tilda Cobham-Hervey
Tilda Cobham-Hervey arrives at the premiere of ‘Young Woman And The Sea’ in Los Angeles.
2. Rebel Wilson
Rebel Wilson arrives at the premiere of ‘Young Woman And The Sea’ in Los Angeles.
3. Jeanette Hain
Jeanette Hain arrives at the premiere of ‘Young Woman And The Sea’, in Los Angeles.
4. Joachim Ronning
Joachim Ronning arrives at the premiere of ‘Young Woman And The Sea’, in Los Angeles.
5. Olive Abercrombie
Olive Abercrombie arrives at the premiere of ‘Young Woman And The Sea’, in Los Angeles.
6. Daisy Ridley
Daisy Ridley arrives at the premiere of ‘Young Woman And The Sea’, in Los Angeles.
7. Tilda Cobham-Hervey
Tilda Cobham-Hervey arrives at the premiere of ‘Young Woman And The Sea’, in Los Angeles.