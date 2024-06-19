Hollywood

Will Smith In Talks To Star In Sci-Fi Thriller 'Resistor'

Hollywood star Will Smith is in negotiations to lead an upcoming sci-fi thriller movie for Sony Pictures.

Will Smith
Will Smith Photo: X
info_icon

Hollywood star Will Smith is in negotiations to lead an upcoming sci-fi thriller movie for Sony Pictures.

Titled "Resistor", the movie is based on the 2014 book "Influx" by bestselling author Daniel Suarez, reported entertainment news outlet Deadline. “Bullet Train” scribe Zak Olkewicz wrote the first draft, while Eric Singer penned the latest draft. No director is currently attached to the project.

The plot of the film is currently under wraps but “Influx” takes place in a dystopian society in which the government uses shady tactics to prevent technological advancement.

The story mainly focuses on physicist Jon Grady and his team who have discovered a device that can reflect gravity — a triumph that will revolutionise the field of physics and change the future. But instead of acclaim, Grady’s lab is locked down by a covert organization known as the Bureau of Technology Control

"Resistor" will be produced Todd Black, Jason Blumenthal, Steve Tisch and Tony Shaw of Escape Artists, which has been developing the project for years alongside Smith and Jon Mone through Westbrook.

Smith most recently collaborated with Sony Pictures for the fourth installment of the smash hit action franchise “Bad Boys”, which he headlines along with Martin Lawrence.

The fourth movie, titled "Bad Boys: Ride or Die", released earlier this month and has so far collected USD 215.5 million globally.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Breaking News, June 19, LIVE: Centre Approves MSP For 14 Crops; PM Modi To Visit J&K On June 20-21
  2. 4,300 Indian Millionaires Projected To Leave In 2024: Which Country Is Their Top Destination?
  3. Gujarat: Govt Announces 7,500 Permanent Jobs A Day After Detaining Over 300 Aspirants For Protest In Gandhinagar | Details
  4. Outlook News Wrap June 19: Heatwave Death Toll Soars, PM Modi Inaugurates Nalanda Uni Campus, US Delegation Meets Dalai Lama And More
  5. Sickle Cell Disease-Free India Not Possible Without ASHA, Anganwadi Workers: Jual Oram
Entertainment News
  1. 'GoT' Spin-Off 'A Knight Of The Seven Kingdoms' Begins Production
  2. Sana Makbul's Favourite Yoga Poses: Bhujangasana And Dhanurasana
  3. Actor Sheezan Khan Completes 11 Years In TV Industry, Promises 'More To Come'
  4. Iqbal Khan On 'Commander Karan Saxena': 'Never Played Anything This Dark In The Last 23-24 Years'
  5. Gujarat HC's Interim Stay On OTT Release Of 'Maharaj' Film Extended By A Day
Sports News
  1. ENG Vs WI, Super 8, ICC T20 WC 2024: Weather Forecast, Pitch Report - Gros Islet, St Lucia
  2. USA Vs RSA, ICC T20 World Cup 2024 Super 8 Live Score: South Africa Bat First On Tricky Antigua Surface
  3. Latest Sports News Today: India-W Post 326/3 Vs South Africa-W In 2nd ODI; Euro 2024 Features Croatia Vs Albania
  4. England Vs West Indies, Prediction T20 World Cup 2024 Super 8: Who Will Win, Playing XIs, Weather, Pitch Report
  5. United States Vs South Africa Toss Update, ICC T20 World Cup Super Eights: USA Bowl First - Check Playing XIs
World News
  1. Why Are Gen Z Men Spending Thousands On ‘Lookmaxxing’? Can This TikTok Trend Get Them A Perfect Appearance?
  2. How Taylor Swift Celebrated Scooter Braun's Retirement From Music Management At The Eras Tour
  3. Be Careful About Clothing If You Are Planning A Trip To Spain This Summer
  4. Traveller Stopped From Flying After Trying TikTok Packing Hack
  5. ‘Homesick’ Prince Harry Wants To Return To The UK, But Wife Meghan Markle Feels ‘Rejected’; Here’s Why
Latest Stories
  1. Nawazuddin Siddiqui Gets Candid On His Dynamic With Anurag Kashyap: We Are Not Even Friends
  2. Nalanda University: From Ruins To New Campus | A Tour
  3. World Championship Of Legends 2024: Dale Steyn, Shoaib Malik, Sarfaraz Ahmed And Dhawal Kulkarni To Take Part In Inaugural Tournament
  4. Subway Adds Another Footlong Item To Sidekicks Menu, Get All New ‘Footlong Dipper’ At Just $3!
  5. Woman Finds Dead Mouse Inside Hershey's Chocolate Syrup Bottle Ordered Online | Video
  6. 'Sharmajee Ki Beti' Trailer Review: Tahira Kashyap's Tale Of Three Women Dealing With Urban Loneliness Is As Real As It Can Get
  7. Denmark Vs England, Live Streaming UEFA Euro 2024: When, Where To Watch DEN Vs ENG In European Championship
  8. Breaking News, June 19, LIVE: Centre Approves MSP For 14 Crops; PM Modi To Visit J&K On June 20-21