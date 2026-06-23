Timothée Chalamet And Selena Gomez To Reunite In Universal's Alien Animated Movie

Timothee Chalamet is all set for his first animated feature outing.
Not Alone reunites him with Selena Gomez.
The film is backed by Universal and Illumination.
Illumination and Universal Pictures are teaming for a new original animated film called Not Alone, which has Selena Gomez and Timothée Chalamet attached to star. Announced at the Annecy Animation Festival, the film marks Chalamet’s first major animated voice role. He will voice Joe, an introverted rocket mechanic who prefers a quiet and solitary existence. Gomez will voice Fran, a gifted astro-botanist working on the world’s first plant-fuelled rocket. As per the official synopsis, Joe and Fran are flung together to square up for the rocket’s inaugural launch. While sparks quicky fly between them, both struggle when it comes to matters of the heart. Their lives are disrupted when three tiny alien fugitives seek shelter in Joe’s home. They're on the run from Officer Zandro, played by Brett Goldstein, who wants these aliens brought into custody. Gomez is no stranger to animation, having previously voiced Mavis in the Hotel Transylvania franchise.
An illustrious trio of Illumination veterans is helming the project. Eric Guillon, who co-directed Despicable Me 3 and helped create the visual identity of the Despicable Me and Minions franchises, will co-direct alongside Claire Dodgson, editor of The Lorax and Minions, and Jonathan Del Val, co-director of Minions: The Rise of Gru and The Secret Life of Pets 2. The film also reunites Chalamet and Gomez, who previously appeared together in Woody Allen’s 2019 film, A Rainy Day in New York. Chalamet recently received his third Oscar nomination for Marty Supreme. He has Dune: Part Three set for a December release. Gomez has been filming the new season of Only Murders In The Building in London.
Chalamet and Gomez are joined by Rob Brydon, Brett Goldstein, Jamie Demetriou, and Diane Morgan in the voice cast. Illumination is fresh off premiering its latest Minions movie, Minions & Monsters, at Annecy. Illumination released The Super Mario Galaxy Movie earlier this year, becoming the first film of 2026 to gross over $1 billion worldwide. Not Alone is set for a theatrical release on April 16, 2027.