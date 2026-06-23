Timothée Chalamet And Selena Gomez To Reunite In Universal's Alien Animated Movie

Illumination and Universal Pictures are teaming for a new original animated film called Not Alone, which has Selena Gomez and Timothée Chalamet attached to star. Announced at the Annecy Animation Festival, the film marks Chalamet’s first major animated voice role. He will voice Joe, an introverted rocket mechanic who prefers a quiet and solitary existence. Gomez will voice Fran, a gifted astro-botanist working on the world’s first plant-fuelled rocket. As per the official synopsis, Joe and Fran are flung together to square up for the rocket’s inaugural launch. While sparks quicky fly between them, both struggle when it comes to matters of the heart. Their lives are disrupted when three tiny alien fugitives seek shelter in Joe’s home. They're on the run from Officer Zandro, played by Brett Goldstein, who wants these aliens brought into custody. Gomez is no stranger to animation, having previously voiced Mavis in the Hotel Transylvania franchise.