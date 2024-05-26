Hollywood

Richard Sherman Dies At 95: Oscar-Winning Disney Legend Passes Away Due To Age-Related Illness

Richard M. Sherman, a two-time Oscar winner known for Disneyland's beloved anthem, 'It's a Small World (After All),' passed away Saturday at the age of 95.

Disney World
Richard Sherman Photo: Disney World
info_icon

Richard M. Sherman, a two-time Oscar winner renowned for his collaborations with his late brother, Robert B. Sherman, on iconic songs for ‘Mary Poppins,’ and the beloved anthem ‘It’s a Small World (After All),’ passed away on Saturday at Cedars-Sinai Medical Centre in Beverly Hills due to complications from age-related illness. He was 95 years old.

Disney Animation took to X to confirm the news of his death. “We are deeply saddened by the passing of Disney Legend Richard Sherman. Your songs are the soundtrack to so many of our memories, including the iconic ‘Feed the Birds.’ Thank you for filling the world with your joy and for the incredible legacy of music you created.”

Richard Morton Sherman, born in New York City to Russian Jewish immigrants, embarked on a remarkable journey alongside his older brother Robert. Following the footsteps of their father, the Sherman Brothers forged a lasting partnership in the world of music composition.

Some of the duo’s best known songs were used in live action and animation musical films including ‘Mary Poppins,’ ‘The Happiest Millionaire,’ ‘The Jungle Book,’ ‘The Many Adventures of Winnie the Pooh,’ ‘Chitty Chitty Bang Bang,’ ‘Snoopy Come Home,’ ‘Supercalifragilisticexpialidocious,’ ‘The Slipper and the Rose,’ and many others. Their most well known collaboration is ‘It’s a Small World (After All)’ written for the Disneyland theme park attraction of the same name.

As per the official Walt Disney Company website, “the Sherman Brothers were responsible for more motion picture musical song scores than any other song-writing team in film history.”

The Sherman Brothers were celebrated as one of the most prolific composer-lyricist duos in the history of music. Their impressive portfolio included over 200 songs, earning them nine Academy Award nominations, two Oscars, and three Grammy Awards. Over their decades-long career, they earned 24 gold and platinum albums, solidifying their status as musical icons.

“Richard Sherman was the embodiment of what it means to be a Disney Legend, creating along with his brother Robert the beloved classics that have become a cherished part of the soundtrack of our lives,” said Walt Disney CEO Bob Iger in a statement.

Sherman is survived by his wife, Elizabeth, his son Gregory, and various other relatives. May his soul rest in peace.

