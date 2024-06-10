‘Power Book II Ghost 4’: Mary J. Blige, Curtis ‘50 Cent’ Jackson And Others Grace The New York Premiere – View Pics

The critically acclaimed criminal drama series ‘Power Book II: Ghost’ will terminate with its fourth season, bringing an end to the saga that has enthralled fans for three seasons on Starz. The last season will be broken into two parts, with the first set of episodes releasing in June, coinciding with the franchise’s tenth anniversary.
Courtney A. Kemp wrote ‘Power Book II: Ghost’, which is a direct sequel to the first Power series. The series follows Tariq St. Patrick, played by Michael Rainey Jr., as he navigates the perilous seas of crime, family, love, and education. Shane Johnson, Gianni Paolo, Lovell Adams-Gray, Paige Hurd, Woody McClain, Method Man, and Mary J. Blige are among the other stars of the series.
The makers organised a premiere for the show in New York recently. It was graced by the who’s who of the world of showbiz. Here are a few glimpses from the grand web series premiere:
1. Curtis ‘50 Cent’ Jackson
Curtis ‘50 Cent’ Jackson attends the Starz premiere of ‘Power Book II: Ghost’ Season 4 at the Hammerstein Ballroom in New York.
2. Mary J. Blige
Mary J. Blige attends the Starz premiere of ‘Power Book II: Ghost’ Season 4 at the Hammerstein Ballroom in New York.
3. Mary J. Blige And Curtis ‘50 Cent’ Jackson
Mary J. Blige, left, and Curtis ‘50 Cent’ Jackson attend the Starz premiere of ‘Power Book II: Ghost’ Season 4 at the Hammerstein Ballroom in New York.
4. Method Man
Method Man attends the Starz premiere of ‘Power Book II: Ghost’ Season 4 at the Hammerstein Ballroom in New York.
