Hollywood

Marion Cotillard Joins Season 4 Of 'The Morning Show'

French cinema star Marion Cotillard is joining the cast of the Apple TV+ series "The Morning Show" for the fourth season.

Marion Cotillard
Marion Cotillard Photo: Instagram
info_icon

The Oscar-winning actor will be a part of the starry ensemble that includes big names such as Jennifer Aniston, Reese Witherspoon, Billy Crudup, Mark Duplass, Nestor Carbonell, Karen Pittman, Greta Lee, Jon Hamm and Nicole Beharie.

"The Morning Show" revolves around the highly competitive world of morning news in America and the lives of those anchoring the segment.

Cotillard is set to play the character of Celine Dumont, who is described as a savvy operator from a storied European family, according to the Hollywood Reporter.

The third season ended on a cliffhanger with Aniston's Alex Bradley outsmarting her love interest Paul (Hamm) when she realises that he was trying to take over the network by illegal means.

Cotillard was last seen in the Apple TV+’s climate change anthology "Extrapolations". She is known for her roles in "Two Days, One Night", "Rust and Bone", "From the Land of the Moon", "Allied", "The Immigrant", "The Dark Knight Rises" and "Inception".Cotillard won an Oscar in 2008 for her role in "La Vie En Rose".

Both Aniston and Witherspoon also executive produce the show.

