Jodie Turner-Smith Says Motherhood Helped Her Realise 'How Powerful' She Is

"Honestly, my favourite thing about myself is that I’m that girl’s mother. I’m just so grateful that she chose me to be her mom; that I got to have that gift in life. It is my favourite thing. I mean, I just, it is an honour," she said, as quoted by 'People'. "I feel like it is our birthright to mother -- whether we bring our children or not, I think it's a woman’s birthright. We hold space for those around us. It has shifted everything about me. It has only enriched me. It has shown me, Number 1, how powerful I am. Like, whoa! It’s like, Supreme Being -- wow," she added.