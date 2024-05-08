Ian Gelder Dies At 74: 'Game Of Thrones' Actor Passes Away Due To Bile Duct Cancer

Veteran actor Ian Gelder, renowned for his portrayal of Kevan Lannister in ‘Game of Thrones,’ and Mr. Dekker in ‘Torchwood: Children of Earth,’ has passed away at the age of 74. His husband, Ben Daniels, confirmed the news of the actor’s death and shared the heart-breaking announcement on social media. He revealed that Gelder was battling bile duct cancer.
“Ian was diagnosed with bile duct cancer in December and yesterday he passed at 13.07. I’d stopped all work to be his carer but neither of us had any idea that it would all be so fast. He was my absolute rock and we’d been partners for more than 30 years. If we weren’t together we spoke to each other everyday,” he wrote in the caption.
He continued to speak highly of his late husband, “He was the kindest, most generous spirited and loving human being. He was a wonderful wonderful actor and everyone who worked with him was touched by his heart and light. I honestly don’t know what I’ll do without him by my side. He coped with his dreadful illness with such bravery, with no self pity. Ever. He was remarkable and will be so missed.”
Following his passing, an outpouring of tributes flooded in from fellow actors and industry peers, offering condolences and sharing cherished memories of him. Matt Lanter extended his love and prayers to Gelder’s loved ones, while Richard E. Grant expressed deep sorrow at the loss. Leslie Bibb and Missi Pyle conveyed their heartfelt condolences, reminiscing about Gelder’s spirit and compassion.
On the professional front, the British actor’s illustrious career spanned almost four decades, encompassing diverse roles in popular shows such as ‘His Dark Materials,’ ‘Doctor Who,’ ‘Robin Hood,’ ‘The Bill,’ to name a few. His most recent appearance was in an episode of ‘Father Brown’ earlier this year. Similarly, he has starred in several movies as well, including, ‘Jinnah,’ ‘Pope Joan,’ ‘Surge,’ with his last film project being ‘The Interlopers’ in 2021.
His talent and warmth endeared him to audiences all across the globe. May his soul rest in peace.