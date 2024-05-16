Hollywood

Ed Sheeran Talks About Meeting 'Warm Human Being' Shah Rukh Khan And Jamming On Some Songs With Him

The Grammy-winning American pop star Ed Sheeran, who has appeared in the new episode of 'The Great Indian Kapil Show' (TGIKS), shared his experience of meeting 'Badshah of Bollywood' -- Shah Rukh Khan.

Ed Sheeran and Shah Rukh Khan
During the conversation with host Kapil Sharma, the global sensation Ed shared about meeting King Khan, saying, "It was just wonderful. He’s such a nice guy. For how big he is, the man is just so lovely. Just a really warm human being. We had a lot of fun. I met his family, and we jammed on some songs, and they even taught me how to dance a little bit."

When prompted by Archana on how SRK taught Ed his iconic pose, he chuckled and added: "I don’t think I got it quite right."

The eighth episode of the comedy chat show will see Ed attempting to speak in Hindi and Kapil sweating it out with his English.

The episode will air on Saturday at 8 p.m. on Netflix.

