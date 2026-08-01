Brad Pitt's Château Miraval Faces Wildfire Threat Amid Ongoing Angelina Jolie Legal Battle

Château Miraval remains unharmed despite wildfires burning close to the French estate.
Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie continue battling ownership of the French winery.
Latest court filings dispute financial records and Jolie's reasons for selling stake.
Brad Pitt's Château Miraval has found itself at the centre of fresh concern after nearby wildfires threatened the French estate that remains the subject of his long-running legal dispute with Angelina Jolie. Although the property appears to have escaped damage so far, the incident comes as the former couple continue to battle in court over ownership of the winery following Jolie's 2021 sale of her stake.
Wildfires move close to Château Miraval
According to TMZ, aerial images captured on July 31 showed thick smoke rising close to Château Miraval, though the estate itself appeared untouched. The property, surrounded by woodland in southern France, remains intact despite the fires burning nearby.
The development comes as France faces one of its most severe wildfire seasons in nearly two decades. The situation has already affected several residents in the Provence-Alpes-Côte d'Azur region, with George and Amal Clooney reportedly evacuating their nearby home as a precau.
Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie's Miraval dispute continues
The wildfire scare arrives amid the latest developments in Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie's lengthy legal battle over Château Miraval.
Earlier this year, Angelina Jolie opposed Pitt's request for her financial records dating back to 2017. According to court documents obtained by People, Pitt argued that Jolie had placed her financial circumstances at the centre of the dispute by claiming she sought "financial independence" before selling her stake in the estate.
However, it was argued by Jolie's legal team that Pitt had misrepresented her position. In court filings obtained by People, it was stated, "The issue is not whether Jolie needed the money — the issue is that she was trying to untangle her life and her finances from her controlling and abusive ex-husband. That distinction makes all the difference."
The dispute began in February 2022, when Pitt sued Jolie over the sale of her interest in Château Miraval, alleging it breached a previous agreement requiring mutual consent before either party sold their stake. Jolie later countersued, alleging Pitt had been "waging a vindictive war" against her following their 2016 separation.
Although the former couple finalised their divorce settlement in December 2024, the legal battle over Château Miraval continues.