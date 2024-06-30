BET Awards Return Sunday With Performances From Lauryn Hill, Childish Gambino, Will Smith And More

Usher will take home the lifetime achievement award — one of the highest honors at the BET Awards, given to Busta Rhymes at last year's ceremony and Sean “Diddy” Combs the year prior. The R&B superstar is an eight-time Grammy winner who recently ended a two-year Las Vegas residency, “Usher: My Way” at the Park MGM. In February, he released his first solo album in eight years, and in August is scheduled to kick off a 24-city U.S. tour titled “Past Present Future.”