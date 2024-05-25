Hollywood

Before Divorce Rumours, Jennifer Lopez Was Helped By Ben Affleck On ‘Atlas’ Set

Hollywood star Ben Affleck helped his wife Jennifer Lopez navigate certain scenes for the film 'Atlas', according to the actress’ co-star Sterling K. Brown.

People
Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck Photo: People
info_icon

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Brown talked about the interactions between Affleck and Lopez on set.

“Every once in a while, Ben would read the lines for Smith,” Brown said.

“And I think the newlyweds, still very much in love, I think she just wanted to hear his voice. And so sometimes, the reactions that you got from her were because she was listening to her husband’s voice.

” This isn't the first time the couple has worked together, with 'Gigli', 'Air', and 'This Is Me…Now: A Love Story', among their joint projects.

In 'Atlas', Lopez essays the role of Atlas Shepherd, a data analyst with a deep distrust of artificial intelligence. She joins a mission to capture a renegade AI robot, voiced by actor Simu Liu, reports deadline.com.

The mission requires the assistance of Smith, another AI robot voiced by Gregory James Cohan.

