‘Baby Reindeer’: Nava Mau, Richard Gadd And Jessica Gunning Have A Heart-To-Heart Conversation At 92NY – View Pics

The Netflix show, ‘Baby Reindeer’, recently held a chat at The 92nd Street Y in New York, where cast members attended and had a discussion on stage about the show and its success. Here are some images from the gala event.

Nava Mau, Richard Gadd And Jessica Gunning Photo: Evan Agostini
‘Baby Reindeer’ has become the buzz of the town since its teaser debuted. Richard Gadd wrote and acts in the British dark comedic drama-thriller web show ‘Baby Reindeer’. It’s based on his autobiographical one-man show of the same title. Weronika Tofilska and Josephine Bornebusch direct the web series, which stars Jessica Gunning, Nava Mau, and Tom Goodman-Hill. The seven-episodic series is available on Netflix India.

For those unfamiliar, the plot focuses around Donny Dunn, a bartender and comedian who serves client Martha a cup of tea to cheer her up. Martha builds a strong bond with Donny and begins visiting the bar on a daily basis, teasing him online. She goes to his performances, harasses his fiancée, Teri, and leaves voicemails. Years earlier, Donny has a relationship with TV writer Darrien O’Connor, who advises him on his profession, offers him opportunities, and provides him with drugs. Darrien sexually assaults Donny on many times while under the influence of narcotics. They finally stopped seeing one other for several years. Back in the present, Donny reports Martha to the police, who arrest, prosecute, and sentence her to 9 months in jail. Darrien and Donny meet again, and Darrien suggests that they resume their partnership. Donny hesitantly agrees.

1. Nava Mau, Jessica Gunning And Richard Gadd

Nava Mau, Jessica Gunning And Richard Gadd
Nava Mau, Jessica Gunning And Richard Gadd Photo: Evan Agostini
Nava Mau, left, Jessica Gunning and Richard Gadd in conversation regarding the Netflix television series ‘Baby Reindeer’ at The 92nd Street Y on in New York.

2. Nava Mau

Nava Mau
Nava Mau Photo: Evan Agostini
Nava Mau from the Netflix television series ‘Baby Reindeer’ poses at The 92nd Street Y in New York.

3. Richard Gadd

Richard Gadd
Richard Gadd Photo: Evan Agostini
Richard Gadd from the Netflix television series ‘Baby Reindeer’ poses at The 92nd Street Y in New York.

4. Jessica Gunning

Jessica Gunning
Jessica Gunning Photo: Evan Agostini
Jessica Gunning from the Netflix television series ‘Baby Reindeer’ poses at The 92nd Street Y in New York.

5. Nava Mau, Richard Gadd And Jessica Gunning

Nava Mau, Richard Gadd And Jessica Gunning
Nava Mau, Richard Gadd And Jessica Gunning Photo: Evan Agostini
Nava Mau, left, Richard Gadd and Jessica Gunning from the Netflix television series ‘Baby Reindeer’ pose together at The 92nd Street Y in New York.

6. Jessica Gunning And Richard Gadd

Jessica Gunning And Richard Gadd
Jessica Gunning And Richard Gadd Photo: Evan Agostini
Jessica Gunning, left, and Richard Gadd from the Netflix television series ‘Baby Reindeer’ pose at The 92nd Street Y in New York.

7. Nava Mau, Richard Gadd And Jessica Gunning

Nava Mau, Richard Gadd And Jessica Gunning
Nava Mau, Richard Gadd And Jessica Gunning Photo: Evan Agostini
Nava Mau, left, Richard Gadd and Jessica Gunning from the Netflix television series ‘Baby Reindeer’ pose together at The 92nd Street Y in New York.

