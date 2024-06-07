‘Baby Reindeer’: Nava Mau, Richard Gadd And Jessica Gunning Have A Heart-To-Heart Conversation At 92NY – View Pics

‘Baby Reindeer’ has become the buzz of the town since its teaser debuted. Richard Gadd wrote and acts in the British dark comedic drama-thriller web show ‘Baby Reindeer’. It’s based on his autobiographical one-man show of the same title. Weronika Tofilska and Josephine Bornebusch direct the web series, which stars Jessica Gunning, Nava Mau, and Tom Goodman-Hill. The seven-episodic series is available on Netflix India.
For those unfamiliar, the plot focuses around Donny Dunn, a bartender and comedian who serves client Martha a cup of tea to cheer her up. Martha builds a strong bond with Donny and begins visiting the bar on a daily basis, teasing him online. She goes to his performances, harasses his fiancée, Teri, and leaves voicemails. Years earlier, Donny has a relationship with TV writer Darrien O’Connor, who advises him on his profession, offers him opportunities, and provides him with drugs. Darrien sexually assaults Donny on many times while under the influence of narcotics. They finally stopped seeing one other for several years. Back in the present, Donny reports Martha to the police, who arrest, prosecute, and sentence her to 9 months in jail. Darrien and Donny meet again, and Darrien suggests that they resume their partnership. Donny hesitantly agrees.
