‘Baby Reindeer’: Nava Mau, Richard Gadd And Jessica Gunning Have A Heart-To-Heart Conversation At 92NY – View Pics

For those unfamiliar, the plot focuses around Donny Dunn, a bartender and comedian who serves client Martha a cup of tea to cheer her up. Martha builds a strong bond with Donny and begins visiting the bar on a daily basis, teasing him online. She goes to his performances, harasses his fiancée, Teri, and leaves voicemails. Years earlier, Donny has a relationship with TV writer Darrien O’Connor, who advises him on his profession, offers him opportunities, and provides him with drugs. Darrien sexually assaults Donny on many times while under the influence of narcotics. They finally stopped seeing one other for several years. Back in the present, Donny reports Martha to the police, who arrest, prosecute, and sentence her to 9 months in jail. Darrien and Donny meet again, and Darrien suggests that they resume their partnership. Donny hesitantly agrees.