84th Annual Peabody Awards: Quirky Moments That You Must Have Missed From The Awards Night – View Pics

From documentaries about the war in Ukraine and Gaza to the sweetness of ‘Bluey’ to the earthiness of ‘Somebody Somewhere’ and ‘Reservation Dogs’ to the Mel Brooks canon, the 84th annual Peabody Awards ceremony recently honoured an array of standout TV shows, movies, documentaries, podcasts, video games, and more.
The prestigious honours, administered by the University of Georgia’s Grady College of Journalism and Mass Communications, were presented at the Beverly Wilshire Hotel, marking the first time the Peabodys were given away on the West Coast after decades in New York.
The enormous amount of violence in the globe and in the United States — from school shootings to hate crimes to an increase in political radicalism — was represented in the programs chosen for this year’s awards, as well as the winners’ statements onstage. A number of documentarians, producers, and filmmakers raised concerns about the hazards of disinformation and deepfakes into the digital historical record.
Here are a few glimpses from the 84th Annual Peabody Awards held in Beverly Hills, California:
