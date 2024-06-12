Hollywood

84th Annual Peabody Awards: Quirky Moments That You Must Have Missed From The Awards Night – View Pics

Here are a few glimpses from the 84th Annual Peabody Awards held in Beverly Hills, California.

Taika Waititi Photo: Richard Shotwell
From documentaries about the war in Ukraine and Gaza to the sweetness of ‘Bluey’ to the earthiness of ‘Somebody Somewhere’ and ‘Reservation Dogs’ to the Mel Brooks canon, the 84th annual Peabody Awards ceremony recently honoured an array of standout TV shows, movies, documentaries, podcasts, video games, and more.

The prestigious honours, administered by the University of Georgia’s Grady College of Journalism and Mass Communications, were presented at the Beverly Wilshire Hotel, marking the first time the Peabodys were given away on the West Coast after decades in New York.

The enormous amount of violence in the globe and in the United States — from school shootings to hate crimes to an increase in political radicalism — was represented in the programs chosen for this year’s awards, as well as the winners’ statements onstage. A number of documentarians, producers, and filmmakers raised concerns about the hazards of disinformation and deepfakes into the digital historical record.

1. Emmanuel Acho

Emmanuel Acho
Emmanuel Acho Photo: Richard Shotwell
Emmanuel Acho attends the 84th Annual Peabody Awards in Beverly Hills, California.

2. Darren Criss

Darren Criss
Darren Criss Photo: Richard Shotwell
Darren Criss attends the 84th Annual Peabody Awards in Beverly Hills, California.

3. LeVar Burton

LeVar Burton
LeVar Burton Photo: Richard Shotwell
LeVar Burton attends the 84th Annual Peabody Awards on Sunday, June 9, 2024, in Beverly Hills, California.

4. Robbie Rogers

Robbie Rogers
Robbie Rogers Photo: Richard Shotwell
Robbie Rogers attends the 84th Annual Peabody Awards in Beverly Hills, California.

5. Taika Waititi

Taika Waititi
Taika Waititi Photo: Richard Shotwell
Taika Waititi attends the 84th Annual Peabody Awards in Beverly Hills, California.

6. Jeri Ryan

Jeri Ryan
Jeri Ryan Photo: Richard Shotwell
Jeri Ryan attends the 84th Annual Peabody Awards in Beverly Hills, California.

7. Rebecca Romijn

Rebecca Romijn
Rebecca Romijn Photo: Richard Shotwell
Rebecca Romijn attends the 84th Annual Peabody Awards in Beverly Hills, California.

8. Sam Richardson

Sam Richardson
Sam Richardson Photo: Richard Shotwell
Sam Richardson attends the 84th Annual Peabody Awards in Beverly Hills, California.

