Hina Khan Shares ‘No Filter’ Picture: 'Sleep Deprived, Exhausted, Frustrated'

Actress Hina Khan has shared that she is sleep-deprived and exhausted due to work but asserts that she is still "alive."

Instagram
Hina Khan Photo: Instagram
Hina took to Instagram and shared that she had to travel a nine-hour road trip to a new destination.

"Just packed up and on my way to a new destination by road, nine hours by road. uff exhausted… Have been shooting day and night lately… It’s been really tough but worth it," Hina wrote alongside a time stamp of 3.13 a.m.

Hinas Story
Hina's Story Photo: Instagram
Later, she shared a "no-filter selfie" where she looked extremely tired.

"Sleep-deprived, exhausted, frustrated, but I am alive," she wrote.

Hinas Story
Hina's Story Photo: Instagram
Hina did not disclose the destination or details about her current project.

However, the actress has a film lined up for release on May 10 titled 'Shinda Shinda No Papa', marking her debut in Punjabi cinema.

The film also features Gippy Grewal and Shinda Grewal.

