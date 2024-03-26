Art & Entertainment

Hina Khan Drops 'Simple' Photos In Traditional Attire: 'Never Goes Wrong'

Actress Hina Khan has shared a glimpse of her 'simple and elegant' traditional look, shelling ethnic fashion goals to her huge fandom.

IANS
Instagram
Hina Khan Photo: Instagram
The 'Kasautii Zindagii Kay' fame actress, who enjoys 19.1 million followers on Instagram, shared a series of pictures wearing an ethnic suit.

Hina is donning a beige-coloured kurta, matching palazzos with golden embroidery work on it. She paired the suit with a magenta pink-coloured heavily embroidered dupatta.

For the makeup, she opted for-- matte pink lips, black eyeliner, mascara, thick brows, and blushed cheeks. She kept her straight hair open. For the accessories, she sported golden and pink jhumkas and a ring.

The post is captioned as: "Fit check.. Simple and elegant... Traditional wear never goes wrong..."

She gave the tune of the song 'Aap Ki Ankhon Mein Kuch', by Kishore Kumar and Lata Mangeshkar.

A fan commented on the post and said, "Akshara miss you", referring to her character in the show 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai'.Another fan said: "Looking gorgeous".

Meanwhile, Hina will be next seen in the English and Hindi bilingual movie ‘Country of Blind’. She recently featured in a romantic music video titled 'Halki Halki Si', alongside Munawar Faruqui.

