Randeep Hooda donned the hat of an actor, director, producer, and writer for ‘Swantantrya Veer Savarkar.’ The movie received mixed reviews from the audience and the critics. In a latest interview, the actor recalled the difficulties he faced while he was shooting for the film in Andaman and Nicobar Islands. He talked about the difficult time he faced when an airline suddenly shut down.
In a conversation with Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa on their podcast, Randeep Hooda opened up about filming ‘Swantantrya Veer Savarkar.’ He revealed that his production costs shot up when an airline shut down. He revealed that he went with almost 200 people to Port Blair to recee for the film. However, the airline shut down and the ticket prices shot up.
Hooda said, “Go Air shut down when we went down for our recce. The one-way fare to Port Blair became Rs 45,000 or Rs 50,000. And I took between 150 and 200 people there! Flights would operate only twice a week, which meant that I had to pay for lodging and food for everybody who came in. The amount of money I spent there…”
In older interviews, the actor mentioned that he had to mortgage and even sell his properties to secure funds for the film. However, upon its release, he was able to make up for all the costs and reach a break-even stage.
Starring Randeep Hooda, Ankita Lokhande, Amit Sial, and Rajesh Khera, ‘Swantantrya Veer Savarkar’ revolved around the life of Veer Savarkar. The film sheds light on India’s independence and even the partition. Shot on a budget of Rs 20 crores, the movie earned over Rs 31 crores at the box office.
On the work front, Hooda has not announced his new project as of now.