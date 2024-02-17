Hema, who is currently serving as BJP’s member of Lok Sabha from Mathura, said in an interview with ABP News, that her husband Dharmendra supports her. She also said that he even sometimes visits Mathura. “Family is with me all the time,” she said, adding, “Because of them, I am able to do it. They are looking after my house in Mumbai, so I am very easily coming to Mathura. I come and go back. Dharam ji is very happy with whatever I am doing, so he supports me and he also comes to Mathura.”