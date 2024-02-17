Veteran actress Hema Malini has been active in the field of politics for a few years now. Now in a recent interview, she got candid about how her family has been extremely supportive of her work, and revealed that her elder daughter Esha Deol is inclined towards joining politics.
Hema, who is currently serving as BJP’s member of Lok Sabha from Mathura, said in an interview with ABP News, that her husband Dharmendra supports her. She also said that he even sometimes visits Mathura. “Family is with me all the time,” she said, adding, “Because of them, I am able to do it. They are looking after my house in Mumbai, so I am very easily coming to Mathura. I come and go back. Dharam ji is very happy with whatever I am doing, so he supports me and he also comes to Mathura.”
Hema and Dharmendra are parents to two daughters Esha and Ahana. When asked if she wants her daughters to join politics, she said, “If they want.” However, she mentioned that Esha is keen to do it. “Esha is very much inclined for that. She likes to do it. So in the next few years, if she is interested, she will definitely (join politics),” Hema said.
Meanwhile, Esha Deol has recently been in the news after she announced her separation from husband Bharat Takhtani after 11 years of marriage. In a joint statement, the two made the announcement via Delhi Times, and it read as, “We have mutually and amicably decided to part ways. Through this shift in our lives, the best interests and welfare of our two children is and will be of utmost importance to us. We’d appreciate that our privacy is respected.”
Esha and Bharat tied the knot in 2012 and are parents to daughters Radhya, 6, and Miraya, 4