Actress Esha Deol, the daughter of veteran actors Dharmendra and Hema Malini, made an announcement regarding the separation from her husband Bharat Takhtani. The couple, who had tied the knot in a private ceremony in June 2012, issued a joint statement on February 6, stating that they had “mutually and amicably” decided to go their separate ways.
Esha and Bharat are parents of two girls, Radhya, 6 and Miraya, 4. With the news of their separation doing the rounds, anecdotes from their relationship are surfacing. Back in 2020, the actress turned into an author and penned a book titled ‘Amma Mia: Stories, Advice and Recipes from One Mother to Another,’ where she discussed how Bharat felt “neglected” after their second daughter was born.
An excerpt read, “After my second baby, for a short while, I noticed that Bharat was cranky and irritated with me. He felt that I wasn’t giving him enough attention. It is very natural for a husband to feel this way because at that time, I was consumed with Radhya’s playschool fiasco and feeding Miraya, and I was also between writing my book and dealing with my production meetings. So, he felt neglected.”
She added, “And I immediately noticed the error of my ways. I remembered the times when Bharat had asked me for a new toothbrush, and it had slipped my mind, or when his shirts hadn’t been pressed or when I sent him off to work without bothering to check what he’d been given for lunch. He’s a man of very few needs, and if I couldn’t look after him, there was something wrong. I quickly made sure to rectify it.”
The ‘Dhoom’ actress further went on to say how she tried to keep the romance alive. “I figured that I hadn’t gone out for date nights or a movie with him in a while. So I decided to step out of my tracks, loosen my bun, wear a nice dress and go out with him on the weekends.”
The rumours of the two not together anymore had been going around for quite a while. They have, now, respectfully requested for privacy at the moment for the welfare of their children.