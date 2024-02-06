On Tuesday, actress Esha Deol and Bharat Takhtani reportedly confirmed their divorce in a joint statement. They have decided to end their 11 years of marriage and part ways. In the joint statement, they said that the separation is “amicable".
As per a report, Esha and Bharat issued their statement to Delhi Times. It reads, “We have mutually and amicably decided to part ways. Through this shift in our lives, the best interests and welfare of our two children is and will be of utmost importance to us. We’d appreciate our privacy is respected.”
Esha and Bharat got married in 2012. They are parents to daughters Radhya, 6, and Miraya, 4 who they welcomed on 2017 and 2019 respectively.
Last year in June, Esha and Bharat celebrated their 11th wedding anniversary. The actress wished her husband with a pic of both and captioned it, “For keeps for eternity @bharattakhtani3 #weddinganniversary #11 gratitude ”.
Esha and Bharat's divorce rumours started doing the rounds when the latter was not seen in Hema Malini's birthday party last year. Bharat was also not part of Esha's birthday celebration.
Earlier, a Reddit user claimed that Esha has been spending more time with her mom Hema Malini and her daughters and also celebrating major festivals with them. Some users even claimed that Bharat is having an extra-marital affair and he is living with his girlfriend at an apartment in Bangalore.
Esha and Bharat had a fairytale love story. Earlier, in an interview with News18, while talking about her love story, the actress said, “I was in Jamnabai Narsee School, and Bharat was studying at Learner’s Academy in Bandra. That was one school that had good-looking boys in Bandra. We met at the inter-school competition called Cascade which was hosted by my school. I wrote my phone number on a piece of tissue and gave it to him. I had braces back then. I always say he truly loved me with braces on. He found me cute.”