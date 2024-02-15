For those caught unaware, Esha and Bharat, who first met each other as teenagers, started dating each in their 20s. After being married, they became parents to two daughters – Radhya, 6, and Miraya, 4. The two announced their separation a few days ago via a statement shared with Delhi Times, and it read as, “We have mutually and amicably decided to part ways. Through this shift in our lives, the best interests and welfare of our two children is and will be of utmost importance to us. We’d appreciate that our privacy is respected.”