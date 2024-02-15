Esha Deol and Bharat Takhtani, after being married for 11 years, recently announced their separation, and it came as a shock to the audience. However, as per a recent report, their family was aware of their differences as the couple’s divorce ‘was brewing for a while’.
For those caught unaware, rumours of their separation started gaining momentum when Bharat was not seen at Hema Malini’s 75th birthday party in October. He then skipped Esha’s birthday celebrations in November. As per a source quoted by Zoom, “It was brewing for a while. Esha and her husband had decided to part ways for some time now. They were just waiting for the right time to announce their separation. Now that it is out of the way, Esha is trying to move on with her life.”
Advertisement
Meanwhile, Esha Deol’s decision has been supported by her mother and veteran actress Hema Malini, and she won’t meddle in her decision. “She is certainly not commenting on her daughter’s decision to divorce her husband. It is Esha’s life and Hemaji will not meddle. She never has. She is with her daughter now, as she has always been. But Hemaji is not accountable for her daughter’s actions,” the report added.
Advertisement
For those caught unaware, Esha and Bharat, who first met each other as teenagers, started dating each in their 20s. After being married, they became parents to two daughters – Radhya, 6, and Miraya, 4. The two announced their separation a few days ago via a statement shared with Delhi Times, and it read as, “We have mutually and amicably decided to part ways. Through this shift in our lives, the best interests and welfare of our two children is and will be of utmost importance to us. We’d appreciate that our privacy is respected.”
Advertisement
Esha is the daughter of veteran actors Hema Malini and Dharmendra. Her family members have not yet commented on her decision to separate from Bharat.