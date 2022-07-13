Wednesday, Jul 13, 2022
Harsh Rajput To Play The Male Lead In Supernatural Drama 'Pishachini'

Indian TV actor Harsh Rajput to play the lead in upcoming Colors' upcoming show 'Pishachini'.

Updated: 13 Jul 2022 3:40 pm

'Nazar' fame Harsh Rajput is all set to play the male lead in the upcoming supernatural drama 'Pishachini'. While Nyrraa Banerji and Jiya Shankar have been roped in for the roles of Pishachini and Pavithra respectively, Rajput will be essaying the role of Rakshit aka 'Rocky' Rajput.

He says: "I have always been fascinated by shows of supernatural and thriller genres. While I have been a part of a few supernatural shows before, it was Pishachini's intriguing storyline that caught my attention."

The actor who was seen playing the lead role in 'Kuch Toh Hai: Naagin Ek Naye Rang Mein', briefs further about his character, saying: "I will be seen playing the character of Rakshit, he is a progressive man who is cynical about ghost stories and supernatural powers."

"It would be interesting for the viewers to witness how the character shapes to become an integral part of the narrative. I am hopeful that the audience will enjoy the thrill," he concludes.

'Pishachini' will air soon on Colors.

[With Inputs from IANS]

Art & Entertainment Harsh Rajput Pishachini Colors TV Supernatural Drama Nyrraa Banerji Jiya Shankar Indian Serial
