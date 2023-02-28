Tuesday, Feb 28, 2023
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business

Harry Styles Teams Up With Charity To End US Gun Violence

Home Art & Entertainment

Harry Styles Teams Up With Charity To End US Gun Violence

Singer Harry Styles has been praised after donating a huge sum to a charity dedicated to helping eradicate gun violence across the United States of America.

Harry Styles
Harry Styles GQ

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 28 Feb 2023 3:04 pm

Singer Harry Styles has been praised after donating a huge sum to a charity dedicated to helping eradicate gun violence across the United States of America.

The musician teamed up with Everytown for Gun Safety during his tour across North America which included a string of sell-out shows at Los Angeles' Forum arena, reports Mirror.co.uk.

Harry's partnership with the charity came just days after the shooting at Robb Elementary School in Texas on May 24, 2022, which saw 22 people, including the shooter, lose their lives. It emerged that Harry, 29, and his tour promoters, Live Nation had donated $1 million in proceeds from Love On Tour to Everytown Support in order to fund education and research.
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by @harrystyles

The 'Boyfriends' singer also met fans from the Students Demand Action across 44 shows in the US including cities such as Chicago and Austin.

As per Mirror.co.uk, during his concerts at the Moody Centre in Austin, Texas, the venue placed a T-shirt on each seat in the stadium promoting the organisation as well as a donation of $100,000.

Styles has also been praised on social media, with one person saying: "I really admire how outspoken @Harry_Styles has been on a number of issues. There are so many reasons to like this guy."

Related stories

Harry Styles Leads Winners' List At BRIT Awards 2023 With 3 Nods

65th Grammy Awards: Harry Styles Wins Best Pop Vocal Album For 'Harry's House'

65th Grammy Awards: From Beyonce To Harry Styles, Here Is The Full List Of Winners

Tags

Art & Entertainment Harry Styles Harry Styles Performance Gun Violence The United States Charity Philanthropy Robb Elementary School
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

False Allegations Levelled Against Me, Not Worried About Staying In Jail: Sisodia's Message To Delhiites

False Allegations Levelled Against Me, Not Worried About Staying In Jail: Sisodia's Message To Delhiites

Meghalaya Polls: Voting Begins For Assembly Elections, To Continue Till 4 PM

Meghalaya Polls: Voting Begins For Assembly Elections, To Continue Till 4 PM