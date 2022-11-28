Harrison Ford, Helen Mirren Saddle Up For 'Yellowstone' Spin-Off '1923'

Paramount+ has released the first full trailer for '1923', its upcoming spin-off series of the 'Yellowstone' franchise from returning creator and executive producer Taylor Sheridan, reports Variety.

The limited series features a new generation of the Dutton family, who are no less plagued by violence. Helen Mirren and Harrison Ford star as husband and wife Jacob and Cara Dutton, respectively.

"Men kill quick with a bullet or a noose," Cara, the Dutton family matriarch, says in the trailer. "But their fight is with me, and I kill much slower."

Set on the expansive rural terrain of Montana, '1923' spans over three decades before the birth of 'Yellowstone' protagonist John Dutton (played by Kevin Costner) and 40 years after the events of '1883', the first 'Yellowstone' prequel series, notes Variety.

Other series regulars include Brandon Sklenar as Spencer Dutton, Darren Mann as Jack Dutton, Michelle Randolph as Elizabeth Strafford, James Badge Dale as John Dutton Sr, Marley Shelton as Emma Dutton, Brian Geraghty as Zane Davis, Aminah Nieves as Teonna Rainwater and Jerome Flynn as Banner Creighton.

The show is being produced by MTV Entertainment Studios, 101 Studios and Bosque Ranch Productions.

'1923' will consist of two seasons with eight episodes apiece. The series will premiere on December 18 in the U.S. and Canada on Paramount+. The pilot will also air on Paramount Network the same day as part of a simulcast event, followed by the debut of a new episode from 'Yellowstone' Season 5.