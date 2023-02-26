Sunday, Feb 26, 2023
Hailey Bieber Reveals Her 'Favourite Thing' About Being Married To Justin Beiber

Hailey Bieber Reveals Her 'Favourite Thing' About Being Married To Justin Beiber

Hailey Baldwin Bieber opened up about being wedded to Justin Bieber and revealed her favourite aspect of their marriage.

Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber
Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber People.com

Updated: 26 Feb 2023 3:21 pm

The couple, who celebrated their four-year wedding anniversary in September, had tied the knot at a New York City courthouse just two months after their engagement in July 2018, reports People magazine.

The wedding ceremony was held in secret at the time, and "they went ahead and did it without listening to anyone."

Hailey was interviewed by her musician husband for Vogue Australia. She said: "My favourite thing about being married is honestly the companionship I feel we have," Hailey, 26, confessed to Justin, 28. "Genuinely, you are my best friend in the entire world. There's nobody I would rather spend more time with or do anything with."
 

As per People, earlier in the year, the Biebers enjoyed a snowy escape to Aspen, Colorado, accompanied by more famous friends - Kylie Jenner and Stassie Karanikolaou - to ring in 2023.

In a podcast episode of 'In Good Faith with Chelsea & Judah Smith', Hailey said: "We always had so many conversations about, 'What were our goals? Where did we want to end up at a certain age?' We always talked about wanting to be married and be young, and have a young family, and have kids young."

Art & Entertainment Hailey Bieber Justin Bieber New York City Police Wedding Anniversary Kylie Jenner Stassie Karanikolaou Judah Smith Instagram
