Gulzaar Chhaniwala Wants To Highlight Women's Safety With 'No One Knows' Track

Multi-hyphenate Haryanvi artiste Gulzaar Chhaniwala is currently enjoying the response to his recently released song 'No One Knows'.

‘No One Knows’ New Song
‘No One Knows’ New Song YouTube

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 10 Nov 2022 7:48 pm

Multi-hyphenate Haryanvi artiste Gulzaar Chhaniwala, who has delivered tracks like 'Filter Shot', 'Dole Laadle', 'Dada Pota' and 'Chain Sone Ki', is currently enjoying the response to his recently released song 'No One Knows'. 

He recently shared the idea behind the song and its music video saying he wanted to highlight the issue of women safety. Hence, he decided to make the music video a certain way.

The plot of the song revolves around the protagonist in a folk look of a gangster, (played Gulzaar Chhaniwala) taking revenge for a girl who was mistreated by a group of goons. In his quintessential swag, he avenges the girl and punishes the culprit in the music video.

Talking about his inspiration for the song, he says, "With each song my motive is to highlight certain issues. With No One Knows I have tried to bring light upon the issue of women safety, I only hope that this song starts conversations about how a woman's safety is everyone's responsibility."

The song, which has been released under the label of VRYL Haryanvi, has garnered over 1.9 million views on YouTube.

Gulzaar Chhaniwala Singer Gulzaar Chhaniwala Haryanvi Singer Gulzaar Chhaniwala No One Knows Song New Release New Song Women Empowerment Singer Indian Musician Haryanvi Song Mumbai
