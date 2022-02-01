Tuesday, Feb 01, 2022
Ganesh Acharya Reveals Samantha Ruth Prabhu 'Was Very Nervous' Before Filming 'Oo Antava'

Ganesh Acharya, the choreographer behind 'Pushpa's 'Oo Antava,' discussed working with Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Allu Arjun.

Ganesh Acharya Reveals Samantha Ruth Prabhu 'Was Very Nervous' Before Filming 'Oo Antava'
Ganesh Acharya and Samantha Ruth Prabhu - Instagram

Updated: 01 Feb 2022 4:32 pm

Since last December, Samantha Ruth Prabhu has had the entire country dancing to 'Oo Antava.' Samantha's first special dance routine was included in Allu Arjun's 'Pushpa' and was composed by Devi Sri Prasad. 

Many celebrities have been seen dancing to the song, including Sanya Malhotra and Rakhi Sawant, and Sophie Choundry even did a rendition of the song, which won Samantha over.

While Samantha is just amazing in the song video, choreographer Ganesh Acharya has confessed that she was scared before the performance. 
Acharya said in a recent interview that the song was written on the spur of the moment, and that despite Samantha's nervousness, she and Allu Arjun did credit to the song.

According to a report by E times, he said, “I wanted to choreograph the song differently and give a different attitude to the song. Samantha was very nervous because the song was planned all of a sudden. She didn’t know that I was going to choreograph. I guess someone else was going to choreograph the song but then Allu Arjun called me to choreograph it. I briefed them on how I wanted to do the song and how we will do the sensual moves. They rehearsed it for two days and did justice to the song".

Samantha and Allu Arjun, he continued, provided "a certain attitude to the song," which is why the song has done well. Acharya uploaded a behind-the-scenes video a few weeks back in which he was seen building the mood for the song while Allu Arjun and Samantha kept a tight eye on him.

Earlier this month, Samantha too shared a video in which she was seen rehearsing for the song. She was jokingly complaining about the choreographers in the video. After Oo Antava, there have been reports claiming that Samantha has been approached for another item song for Vijay Deverakonda’s Liger. However, there has been no confirmation.

