Funnyman Senthil, Son Manikanda Prabhu Board Bobby Simhaa-Starrer 'Thadai Udai'

The father-son duo, Senthil and Manikanda Prabhu to act in 'Thadai Udai'.

Updated: 25 Jun 2022 3:09 pm

Well-known comedian Senthil and his doctor son Manikanda Prabhu Senthil have joined the unit of director Rakesh NS' upcoming film 'Thadai Udai', featuring actor Bobby Simhaa in the lead.

Senthil, considered to be one of the icons of Tamil film comedy, will be seen acting with his real son for the very first time.

Interestingly, both Senthil and his son play father and son in the film as well. Dr. Prabhu is a dental surgeon in real life and has called himself an aspiring actor until now.

Simhaa welcomed Senthil and his son to the unit. He tweeted a picture of the duo on the sets and said, "Welcome on board legendary actor Senthil sir. Actor Mani Prabhu join the cast of 'Thadai Udai'. Real father and son acting as reel father and son too!"

On the technical front too, the film's unit seems to have an addition. Well-known cinematographer Shakthi has joined the unit of the film.

[With Inputs from IANS]

