From ‘Murder Mubarak’ To ‘Frida’, Five Interesting OTT Releases To Stream This Week

Are you looking out what to watch over this week? Well, there's plenty to choose from as some of the most interesting films and series are landing on different OTT platforms this week. Be it Homi Adajania’s crime thriller ‘Murder Mubarak’ featuring an ensemble cast or a documentary on Netflix titled ‘Frida’ based on iconic artist Frida Kahlo, check out the top OTT releases this week.
‘Big Girls Don’t Cry’
The coming-of-age school drama is set against the backdrop of a fictionalised all-girls boarding school governed by a stringent principal. Helmed by Nitya Mehra, Sudhanshu Saria, Karan Kapadia, and Kopal Naithani, the film has a women-led ensemble cast including Avantika Vandanapu, Aneet Padda, Dalai, Vidushi, Lhakyila, Afrah Sayed and Akshita Sood, Pooja Bhatt, Raima Sen, and Zoya Hussain. 'Big Girls Don't Cry' will stream on Amazon Prime Video from March 14.
‘Main Atal Hoon’
The film, written by Rishi Virmani and Ravi Jadhav, is a biopic on Atal Bihari Vajpayee, and stars Pankaj Tripathi as the former Prime Minister, who was conferred with the country's highest civilian honour, the Bharat Ratna. The film is backed by Bhanushali Studios Limited and Legend Studios, Vinod Bhanushali, Sandeep Singh, Sam Khan and Kamlesh Bhanushali. It will be released on Zee5 on March 14.
‘Bramayugam’
For those of you who missed out on watching Mammootty's latest film in cinemas, you would be soon able to see it on streaming platform SonyLIV from March 15. Rahul Sadavisan's Malayalam dark fantasy horror thriller also stars Arjun Ashokan, Sidharth Bharathan, and Manikandan R. Achari.
‘Frida’
A documentary on the life, mind, and heart of iconic artist Frida Kahlo is all set to make it to Amazon Prime Video on March 15. It is told via her own words for the very first time, and it is drawn from her diary, letters, essays, and print interviews
‘HanuMan’
Actor Teja Sajja-starrer ‘HanuMan’ impressed both the audience and critics alike when it was released. It is directed by Prasanth Varma, also stars Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Amritha Aiyer, Raj Deepak Shetty and Vinay Rai. The Telugu-language superhero film is set to drop on Zee5 from March 15, and on JioCinema from March 16.
‘Murder Mubarak’
The film, a murder mystery, boasts of an ensemble star cast that includes Sara Ali Khan, Vijay Varma, Dimple Kapadia, Karisma Kapoor, Sanjay Kapoor, Tisca Chopra, and Suhail Nayyar. It has been directed by Homi Adajania, and releases on Netflix on March 15.