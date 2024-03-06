Sara Ali Khan has a plethora of good projects under her belt for this year. Apart from ‘Ae Watan Mere Watan’, the actor also has ‘Murder Mubarak’ where she is joined by an impressive star-studded cast. At a recent event in Mumbai that was organized to promote ‘Murder Mubarak’, the actor opened up her role in this murder mystery.
Speaking at the event, she talked about her character – Bamby – from ‘Murder Mubarak.’ She opened up about her role. She was asked about the difference between her and Bamby as they both hail from privileged backgrounds. Replying to this question, Sara Ali Khan said that she is aware of her privilege while Bamby isn’t.
Khan said, “We are very different. What do I say? Both me and Bamby Todi have been born maybe in a world of privilege. The main difference is that Bamby is oblivious to her privilege in a certain way. She just expects it to be that way because she doesn’t know any better. I recognize the privilege that I come from.”
She continued, “I think I have a slightly more real upbringing to her as a result of which I think I may be more sensitive than she is. I think she is more stylish than I am, and she is also a kleptomaniac, which you will find out. And I am not, or at least I have to say I am not.”
Directed by Homi Adajania, ‘Murder Mubarak’ has a stellar cast that includes Sara Ali Khan, Pankaj Tripathi, Vijay Varma, Dimple Kapadia, Karisma Kapoor, Sanjay Kapoor, Tisca Chopra, Suhail Nayyar, and Aashim Gulati. Pankaj Tripathi plays the role of a cop who has been assigned to solve a murder mystery at a posh club in Delhi. It has been produced by Dinesh Vijan and it will stream on Netflix.