Art & Entertainment

Sara Ali Khan Shines In Photoshoot With Her All-Green Ensemble

Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan has gone green in a floor-sweeping ensemble in a new photoshoot.

I
IANS
March 1, 2024
March 1, 2024
       
Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan Photo: Instagram
info_icon

Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan has gone green in a floor-sweeping ensemble in a new photoshoot.

Sara took to Instagram, where she shared a gamut of photographs along with a few clips from the shoot.

In the pictures, the 28-year-old actress is seen sporting a lime green hued gown with a long trail. The puffy off shoulder neckline with a thigh-high slit makes the ensemble unique.

The actress completed her look with minimum make-up, flower shaped drop earrings and a neatly tied bun.

Instead of a caption, Sara chose to drop a flower bouquet, leaf and a cabbage emoji.

Sara will next be seen in ‘Murder Mubarak’, a mystery thriller film directed by Homi Adajania.

It also stars Pankaj Tripathi, Vijay Varma, Dimple Kapadia, Karisma Kapoor and Tisca Chopra.

The actress also has ‘Ae Watan Mere Watan’ and ‘Metro… In Dino' queued up for release.

Tags

Bollywood

Advertisement
Important: We are happy to announce that we have successfully completed the migration of our site @outlookindia.com to enhance your experience as valuable user. But due to the scale of operations some data discrepancies may arise. We apologize for any inconvenience and thank you for your patience and understanding during this period.
Advertisement
MOST POPULAR
Advertisement
WATCH
Advertisement
PHOTOS
Advertisement
Advertisement