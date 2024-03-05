Everyone loves a good murder mystery. Things turn a notch higher when you cannot guess who has committed the crime. This is exactly what sets the premise of ‘Murder Mubarak.’ With a stellar cast in tow, Netflix has released the trailer of this murder mystery that looks more promising than just another classic whodunit.
The 2:51 minute-long trailer of ‘Murder Mubarak’ opens with a shot of an opulent hotel. The Royal Delhi Club is the club in the city where the influential meet to party and let their hair down. A murder has been committed on the premises of the club. ACP Bhavani Singh (Pankaj Tripathi) has been assigned to solve the case. The simple cop knows that this case can be the turning point in his career. He goes about the case and finds himself getting entangled even further as the case gets murkier with each step.
Take a look at the trailer of ‘Murder Mubarak’ here.
Reacting to the trailer of ‘Murder Mubarak’, one fan wrote, “Finally Netflix producing a good quality murder mystery, with an outstanding cast selection.” A second fan commented, “Tisca Chopra needs more movies man...such a commanding actress.” A third fan said, “What a brilliant cast. Looks so promising. The cast looks fab.” The trailer of ‘Murder Mubarak’ will remind you of ‘Knives Out.’ There you had Daniel Craig as the detective, here we have Pankaj Tripathi. This mystery thriller has enough to keep you glued. The cast is phenomenal and their acting is on a different level altogether. Every character is well fleshed out and they all have their quirks.
Directed by Homi Adajania, ‘Murder Mubarak’ stars Pankaj Tripathi, Sara Ali Khan, Vijay Varma, Dimple Kapadia, Karisma Kapoor, Sanjay Kapoor, Tisca Chopra and Suhail Nayyar in lead roles. It will stream on Netflix from March 15 onwards.