The 2:51 minute-long trailer of ‘Murder Mubarak’ opens with a shot of an opulent hotel. The Royal Delhi Club is the club in the city where the influential meet to party and let their hair down. A murder has been committed on the premises of the club. ACP Bhavani Singh (Pankaj Tripathi) has been assigned to solve the case. The simple cop knows that this case can be the turning point in his career. He goes about the case and finds himself getting entangled even further as the case gets murkier with each step.