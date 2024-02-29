Art & Entertainment

Vijay Varma Plays Lawyer Who Fights Cases Pro Bono In 'Murder Mubarak'

Actor Vijay Varma, who was last seen in the streaming film 'Jaane Jaan', has spilled beans on his character in the upcoming OTT offering 'Murder Mubarak'.

IANS
IANS

February 29, 2024

Vijay Varma in 'Murder Mubarak' Photo: YouTube
info_icon

Actor Vijay Varma, who was last seen in the streaming film 'Jaane Jaan', has spilled beans on his character in the upcoming OTT offering 'Murder Mubarak'.

On Thursday, the actor interacted with the media at Next on Netflix event and shared that he plays a lawyers in 'Murder Mubarak'. His character fights cases on a pro bono basis.

Talking to the media, he said, "The film is set in Delhi at a high profile club which is visited by many elites. I play a lawyer in the film who fights cases on a pro bono basis".

'Murder Mubarak' also stars Pankaj Tripathi, Sara Ali Khan, Dimple Kapadia, Karisma Kapoor, Sanjay Kapoor, Tisca Chopra and Suhail Nayyar. The mystery thriller film will soon debut on Netflix.

Tags
Advertisement
Important: We are happy to announce that we have successfully completed the migration of our site @outlookindia.com to enhance your experience as valuable user. But due to the scale of operations some data discrepancies may arise. We apologize for any inconvenience and thank you for your patience and understanding during this period.
Advertisement
MOST POPULAR
Advertisement
WATCH
Advertisement
PHOTOS
Advertisement
Advertisement